Snooker
Zhao Xintong - Yan Bingtao
14:00-17:00
'Best venue in the world!' - Zhao hails Tempodrom
Ad
The teeming Tempodrom in Berlin is the greatest venue in world snooker, according to China's top-ranked player Zhao Xintong.
German Masters
Yan holds nerve to beat Allen in German Masters thriller
The world number nine enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable evening at the 2,500-capacity arena on Friday in ending Judd Trump's bid for a third straight German Masters title with a 5-1 win.
Breaks 57, 57, 59, 58, 52 and 84 saw the free-wheeling UK champion ease through in style. Read full quotes from Zhao here.
- -
Stream the 2022 German Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
German Masters
Allen produces brilliant century break in German Masters semi-final
German Masters
Mark Allen plays brilliant double to help him take frame
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad