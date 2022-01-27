Premium Snooker German Masters | 03:05:00 Replay

AROUND THE TABLES LATEST (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 16)

David Gilbert 1-2 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 1-2 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 2-2 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 2-2 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

So there we go. The pair head off for a cup of tea at the interval. Back in 15 minutes with conclusion of this encounter. The winner will face Mark Allen in the last 16 on Friday afternoon. And the winner of that one will meet Andrew Higginson or Fan Zhengyi in the last eight on Friday night.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (7-60)

Looks like this is heading for 2-2 at the mid-session interval. Which is probably about right at this juncture. Maflin needing one snooker in this frame. Looks a big ask.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (7-20)

Murphy presented with chance to get his nose in front. Working with reds and blue at moment with pink and black tied up.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (5-6)

Vital frame in the narrative of this frame and match. Bout of safety early in the fourth frame.

Kurt Maflin 2-1 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

Maflin gives the nod. A smattering of applause and he is back to 2-1 behind. Game on.

Kurt Maflin 2-0 Shaun Murphy (0-81)

Much, much more like it from Murphy. In with a long red before compiling a superb break of 74. That will be more than enough to reduce the deficit. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Kurt Maflin 2-0 Shaun Murphy (0-0)

Maflin doubles his lead. Murphy playing like a man who has just been introduced to the sport. Needs a dramatic improvement to win this match.

Masters champion Robertson heads home

No repeat of the UK Masters for the Australian Neil Robertson in Berlin. He lost 5-3 to Ricky Walden in the last 32 on Wednesday night.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (60-9)

Maflin looking disgusted as he gets down for a long pot that he misses by miles. Neither man looking all that comfortable with the goings on, but Maflin on the cusp of a 2-0 lead.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (56-1)

Breaks down on 54. Disappointing end as red to middle stays out. Never had control of the cue ball at that visit and eventually pays the price. But he then slots another classy red to middle seconds later. Might prove to be a frame winner for the Norwegian powerhouse, but he then fails to slot a blue off the spot. This match failing to really get going.

Kurt Maflin 1-0 Shaun Murphy (55-1)

Maflin chasing his 200th career century in this match. Quickly up to 47 at this visit. Could be a decent break coming up.

AROUND THE TABLES (GERMAN MASTERS LAST 16)

David Gilbert 1-0 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 0-1 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 0-0 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (58-40)

Murphy slots a fabulous green. Knocks in brown, but ends up wrong side of blue. Misses a mid-range pink, but then holes a lovely long pink only to see the white unluckily fall down a centre pocket. Maflin relieved as he pots the pink from white off the yellow spot after earlier needing only one ball. Finally the frame is over. Maflin leads 1-0. Murphy nods in glum realisation.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (35-12)

Murphy won the last meeting of these players with a 5-2 success in the last eight of the 2019 China Championship, but Maflin enjoyed a 5-4 victory in the quarter-finals of the 2015 China Open. All very drawn out at moment in a safety joust.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (29-12)

Maflin down at 37 in the world. Which is low for a player of his calibre. Slow start to this encounter with balls all running scrappy at the top end of table.

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (24-12)

One quarter-final so far this season for Murphy at the Northern Ireland Open, but plenty to come this season you would suspect from the 2005 world champion. But not at this visit as he misses an easy red to allow Maflin back to the table.

Around the tables (German Masters last 16)

David Gilbert 0-0 Yan Bingtao

Noppon Saengkham 0-0 Ryan Day

Sam Craigie 0-0 Ken Doherty

Kurt Maflin 0-0 Shaun Murphy (1-3)

Could be a classic encounter this one between two superb cueists at the Tempodrom. Murphy seeking to ignite what has so far been an indifferent campaign against the free-flowing Norwegian player, who can beat the best of them when he finds top gear. First to five frames reaches the last 16.

Morning session: Selby and Allen safely through but Highfield sent home

Mark Selby stormed through to the last sixteen with a whitewash of Barry Pinches.

He was a 5-0 winner against the veteran in Berlin, taking two frames without Pinches scoring.

There was also a straight forward win for Mark Allen, who secured two century breaks on his way to beating Lyu Haotian 5-1.

Allen breezed into a three frame lead before his opponent fought back to narrowly take the fourth, but it proved in vain as Allen saw out the tie.

Liam Highfield’s impressive century break in the fifth frame of his match with Fan Zhengyi gave hope of a dramatic comeback, but it proved a false dawn.

Highfield was already 3-1 down at that point, and Fan Zhengyi responded with a 134 of his own, before taking the seventh frame to secure a 5-2 victory.

The morning’s other scheduled fixture gave Andrew Higginson a walkover against Liang Wenbo, who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying to Germany.

- -

