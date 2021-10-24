Ding Junhui, ranked 10th in the seasonal rankings, has lost in the first round of the German Masters Qualifiers to England’s Mark Davis, ranked 47th.

Junhui won the first frame with an opening 68-point break, before Davis drew level in a tightly contested second game that finished 58-53 in favour of the Englishman.

Davis produced a break of 70 in the third frame, but his effort fell short as he went on to lose the frame 76-70 in another tight battle that saw Junhui lead 2-1.

The pair were once again on level terms when a much more comfortable 71-40 scoreline prevented Junhui the opportunity to run away with the match, and proved to be a vital frame as Davis went on to take the fifth and lead Junhui 3-2.

This was a sign of things to come as Davis stepped it up a gear and breezed the next frame 75-9 to extend his lead and looked favourite to advance to round two.

Junhui, under pressure, showed his quality and pulled it back by convincingly winning the next two frames. He won the seventh frame 85-5, and produced a 88-point break to take the eighth 109-12 to make it all square heading into the deciding frame.

Davis produced the highest break of the match, 119, to quickly pull away and book his place in the second round.

Sam Craigie eased past Gerard Greene winning five frames to two.

In the all Northern Irish affair, Craigie came from behind in the third frame after Greene took the first.

A 69-point break helped Greene level things up in the fourth frame before Craigie hit his fellow countryman with three successive frames to run away with the first round tie.

There was another upset in the match between Martin Gould and Matthew Stevens. Stevens, ranked 37th, beat Gould who is ranked 14 places higher by five frames to four.

Stevens took the first frame with a 69-50 lead, before Gould produced a 73-point break to help pull himself on level terms.

In the third frame, Stevens went one better and broke with 76 on his way to a 96-14 win to regain the lead.

Gould took the next three frames 69-44, 68-16 and 59-26 respectively to lead 4-2 as it looked as though he would comfortably see off his Welsh opponent.

In incredible fashion, Stevens replicated the form of his opposite number and ran out winner in the remaining three frames to take the match 5-4.

Ken Doherty and Chris Wakelin produced the third 5-4 result of the day’s early session, in favour of Doherty as the Irishman proceeded to the second round.

He took the lead before trailing 2-1. He managed to pull one back and level the scores before a 70-point break earned him the lead.

Doherty extended his lead in the fourth frame before a double from Wakelin levelled the scores once more as they headed into the final frame, which Doherty won 87-36.

LATEST GERMAN MASTERS QUALIFYING RESULTS

First round (round of 128)

Mark Davis 5-4 Ding Junhui

5-4 Ding Junhui Sam Craigie 5-2 Gerard Greene

5-2 Gerard Greene Matthew Stevens 5-4 Martin Gould

5-4 Martin Gould Ken Doherty 5-4 Chris Wakelin

