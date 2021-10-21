Judd Trump will make the trip to Berlin to chase a third straight German Masters title but only after holding off a spirited Anthony Hamilton 5-3 in the last 64 in Cannock.

The world number one – who defeated Jack Lisowski 9-2 in last season's final and Neil Robertson 9-6 in 2020 respectively – defeated Tian Pengfei 5-1 in the first round on Wednesday and looked on course for a similar comfortable outcome as breaks of 57, 72 and 74 saw him ease 3-0 clear in the race to five.

But 2017 German Masters winner Hamilton showed his class to level up at 3-3 with knocks of 74 and 130 bookending a tight fifth frame that the 'Sheriff of Pottingham' edged to close to one behind.

Trump had suffered a similar story in the Northern Ireland Open last eight last week as champion Mark Allen hit back from 3-0 behind to claim a 5-3 win, but he steeled himself superbly with further runs of 58 and 100 sealing his progress to the German capital early next year.

The last 32 qualify for the final stages, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022, which you can stream live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

But there was bad news for last season's German Masters semi-finalist Barry Hawkins, who surprisingly lost 5-3 to former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou in the second round, and 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham, who went down 5-1 to Luca Brecel in the first round.

Hawkins rallied from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 with a 119 break helping his mood, but amateur Georgiou, who is off the main tour at the moment, edged the seventh frame before a closing break of 52 sealed his progress.

Bingham and Brecel split the first two frames before the Belgian number one claimed the next four frames to reach the final stages.

Latest German Masters qualifying results

First round (round of 128)

Ben Woollaston 2-5 Zhang Anda

Graeme Dott 4-5 Si Jiahui

Jamie Wilson 1-5 Wu Yize

Stuart Bingham 1-5 Luca Brecel

Second round (round of 64)

Judd Trump 5-3 Anthony Hamilton

Michael Georgiou 5-3 Barry Hawkins

Craig Steadman 5-2 Zhang Jiankang

5-2 Zhang Jiankang Gao Yang 5-4 Xiao Guodong

