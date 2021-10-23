Shaun Murphy completed a 5-1 win against Mark King to make a winning start to his German Masters campaign in the first round of qualifying in Cannock on Saturday morning.

King produced a break of 74 to deny Murphy's opening effort of 61, but it was largely one-way traffic from that point onwards as the 2005 world champion rolled in 100, 76 and 93 on his way to reeling off five straight frames.

Murphy – a three-times semi-finalist at the event – will face fellow former Scottish Open finalist Cao Yupeng or Robbie Williams on Sunday in his quest to seal a trip to Germany early next year.

The last 32 qualify for the final stages, with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January 2022, which you can stream live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com.

Thepchaiya makes maximum 147 break

Latest German Masters qualifying results

First round (round of 128)

Shaun Murphy 5-1 Mark King

