Stephen Maguire completed a 5-1 win over Dominic Dale with fellow Scot Anthony McGill enjoying a 5-2 success against Louis Heathcote in their respective opening qualifiers for the German Masters in Cannock.

The former UK champion lost 9-7 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the final of the 2012 Berlin event and made breaks of 60 and 93 in a dominant win against former Shanghai Masters winner Dale, who defeated him 5-4 in the last 32 of last season's German Masters in Milton Keynes.

German Masters Who does O'Sullivan face at the German Masters? 31/08/2021 AT 13:59

Maguire will face Yuan SiJun in the last 64 after the world number 100 rolled in 55, 103 100 and 88 to overcome Germany's Lukas Kleckers.

Former world semi-finalist Anthony McGill won the last three frames against world number 92 Heathcote to advance.

McGill opened with 65 and 79 before his opponent levelled at 2-2 with knocks of 56 and 59, but the Scotsman finished strongly with runs of 80 and 96 helping him progress to a last-64 meeting with Jamie O'Neill, who edged out Hammad Miah 5-4.

Tom Ford overcame Joe O'Connor 5-4 with efforts of 53, 60 and 58. Former Welsh Open semi-finalist O'Connor ran in 140, 62 and 99 in a high-quality encounter.

‘Look at that!’ – Zhou shows class with brilliant opening red

Peter Devlin compiled the highest break of the event so far with a 143, a rare bright spot in a 5-1 loss to Zhou Yuelong, who knocked in 102, 53 and 76 in victory.

The last 32 qualify for the final venue with the Tempodrom in Berlin staging the tournament between 26-30 January.

German Masters qualifying results

Anthony McGill 5-2 Louis Heathcote

5-2 Louis Heathcote Hammad Miah 4-5 Jamie O'Neill

Zhou Yuelong 5-1 Peter Devlin

5-1 Peter Devlin Zak Surety 5-2 Mark Joyce

5-2 Mark Joyce Ashley Hugill 4-5 Allan Taylor

Tom Ford 5-4 Joe O'Connor

5-4 Joe O'Connor Lukas Kleckers 2-5 Yuan SiJun

Stephen Maguire 5-1 Dominic Dale

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

Northern Ireland Open Can Allen emulate fellow Northern Irish icon Higgins by winning world title? 9 HOURS AGO