Mark Allen was rescued by opponent Alfie Burden at the German Masters after forgetting his cue.

Allen and Burden were facing off in the first round as Allen was returning to competition after last weekend’s Northern Ireland Open win.

While Allen cruised to a 5-1 victory, he might have found things harder after he forgot to bring his cue back from the mid-match interval.

Fortunately for him, Burden generously allowed him to use his cue to prevent him from forfeiting the frame.

"Note to every snooker player out there,” he posted on social media, “when going back out after the interval in a match, always remember your cue.

"Thanks to Alfie for being such a sport and letting me use his cue first shot then go get it. I know many who’d have taken the frame! What a tube.”

After winning the match, Allen will face Sunny Akani in the second round on Saturday afternoon.

