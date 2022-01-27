Mark Selby stormed through to the last sixteen of the Barry Pinches. stormed through to the last sixteen of the German Masters with a whitewash of

He was a 5-0 winner against the veteran in Berlin, taking two frames without Pinches scoring.

Ad

There was also a straight forward win for Mark Allen, who secured two century breaks on his way to beating Lyu Haotian 5-1.

The Masters Masters 2022 as it happened: Wilson battles past Bingham after Trump edges out Allen in epic day 12/01/2022 AT 09:36

Allen breezed into a three frame lead before his opponent fought back to narrowly take the fourth, but it proved in vain as Allen saw out the tie.

Liam Highfield’s impressive century break in the fifth frame of his match with Fan Zhengyi gave hope of a dramatic comeback, but it proved a false dawn.

Highfield was already 3-1 down at that point, and Fan Zhengyi responded with a 134 of his own, before taking the seventh frame to secure a 5-2 victory.

The morning’s other scheduled fixture gave Andrew Higginson a walkover against Liang Wenbo, who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying to Germany.

Defending champion Judd Trump is in action in the evening session, against Zhou Xintong.

--

Stream the German Masters and other top snooker live and on demand on discovery+ . A subscription for discovery+ is now £29.99 for the first year for UK users, down from £59.99

The Masters 'A possible winner of tournament' – Murphy tips Hawkins for Masters glory 11/01/2022 AT 08:12