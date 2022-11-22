Former German Masters champion Mark Selby was dumped out of the first round of this year's event after suffering a shock 5-4 defeat to rookie Peng Yisong in Leicester.
The world No. 2 needed two wins to qualify for the Tempodrom in Berlin, but fell at the first hurdle despite recovering from 2-0 and 4-2 behind to force the decider.
Selby contributed breaks of 59, 51 and 63 with 21-year-old Chinese newcomer Peng running in 55 and a finishing 72 to secure a meeting with Ian Burns in the last 64 at the Morningside Arena on Wednesday.
It was only his second win on tour since turning professional earlier this year.
Fresh from reaching the last 32 at the UK Championship, Jimmy White continued his impressive form with a 5-3 victory against Mark Joyce.
The six-time world finalist began with a break of 70 and finished with 52 as Joyce produced an 89 in the third frame to lead 2-1 before his opponent claimed three straight frames to move 4-2 clear.
Joyce dominated the seventh frame, but White kept his composure to win the eighth frame. He will meet Martin Gould in the last 64 after the 2016 German Masters winner completed a 5-3 success against Jamie Jones, who produced 71 and 117 breaks after Gould had moved 3-0 clear.
Jones attempted to force the final frame with a break of 60, but Gould's 62 was enough to help him advance.
Elsewhere, world No. 8 Kyren Wilson recorded a 110 break in a 5-0 whitewash of Jenson Kendrick. He will face David Lilley in the last 64 after the former world seniors champion completed a 5-2 win against Anthony Hamilton.
Tuesday's German Masters qualifying results
Last 128
- Mark Allen 5-2 Peter Lines
- Alexander Ursenbacher 5-0 Asjad Iqbal
- Yan Bingtao 5-2 Rod Lawler
- Neil Robertson 5-2 Bai Langning
- David Grace 5-2 Mark King
- Zhao Jianbo 5-1 Ashley Hugill
- David Lilley 5-2 Anthony Hamilton
- Kyren Wilson 5-0 Jenson Kendrick
- Mark Selby 4-5 Peng Yisong
- Sean O'Sullivan 2-5 Ian Burns
- Jamie Jones 3-5 Martin Gould
- Jimmy White 5-3 Mark Joyce
Last 64
- Michael White 2-5 Tian Pengfei
- Anthony McGill 5-0 Allan Taylor
- Jak Jones 2-5 Jimmy Robertson
- Jamie Clarke 2-5 Sam Craigie
- Zhao Xintong 5-1 Muhammad Asif
- Tom Ford 5-1 Ken Doherty
