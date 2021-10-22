Neil Robertson knocked in two centuries as he blitzed Michael White in German Masters qualifying.
A ticket to the final stages at the Tempodrom in Berlin was up for grabs, but there was never any doubt about who would secure it.
Robertson made a steady start, with a break of 52 enough to secure the opening frame.
From there, the world number four went through the gears against a shell-shocked White.
A knock of 88 was enough to take the second frame, with the Australian denied a century when he left the final red in the jaws of the left corner.
He did not have to wait long for another shot at a ton, and he made no mistake with a break of 103. A clearance of 135 followed in the fourth frame, to highlight Robertson’s dominance.
The interval handed White a chance to regroup. He got the better of a safety battle in the fifth and it helped him put a frame on the board.
It proved to be a minor blip, as Robertson stepped in with a break of 73 to complete the 5-1 win.
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made the third maximum break of his career, but it was in a losing cause against Fan Zhengyi who claimed a 5-3 win over the Thai.
A break of 110 was the highlight of Jack Lisowski’s 5-3 win over Andrew Pagett. The victory set up a meeting with Liam Highfield in the final round of qualifying.
