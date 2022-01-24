Of the 32 qualifiers for this week’s German Masters, a quarter are from China. This perfectly illustrates the growing influence of the Chinese contingent on the professional tour, but the man who made it all possible will not be there.

Ding Junhui did not qualify for Berlin. He is languishing in 30th place in the world rankings and is now China’s fourth highest ranked player behind Zhao Xintong, Yan Bingtao and Zhou Yuelong. Three more Chinese players – Xiao Guodong, Liang Wenbo and Lu Ning – are stationed just behind him on the ranking list.

Ad

Since Ding’s capture of the 2019 UK Championship, he has barely registered on the radar, failing to reach a ranking event semi-final in two years. On the one-year ranking list which measures this season’s performances he is 68th.

German Masters Selby in danger of missing Players Championship as Vafaei secures spot in top-16 event 3 HOURS AGO

Snooker is constantly reaching out to new markets. At the weekend, Hossein Vafaei became the first Iranian to win a professional title following his dramatic capture of the Shootout. He could become an important figure in driving interest in the middle east, but there has never been a player from outside the traditional British base as influential as Ding.

‘Knock me over!’ – Vafaei produces ‘perfect frame’ to win Shoot Out

He discovered cue sports during a trip to a pool hall with his father. Legend has it that when his dad visited the toilet mid-game, young Ding picked up his cue and cleared the table.

He seemed to have a natural aptitude and his father took him out of school to get the best coaching available in China. The family sold their house to fund young Ding’s blossoming career.

The gamble paid off. At 15, Ding won the Asian under 21 and senior championships and the world under 21 title. His reward was a tour card, which meant moving to the UK.

Ding arrived as a 16 year-old barely knowing any English. There were no other Chinese players on tour at this point and, all by himself in an alien culture, he was lonely. Snooker provided a point of focus and after his first season he lay a creditable 74th in the world rankings.

Ding reflects on defeat to O'Sullivan - 'I confused myself'

By 2005, there had been a few ranking events in China, starting with the 1990 Asian Open in Guangzhou, but the China Open had not been staged for three seasons. A one-year deal to hold the event in Beijing was agreed on the stipulation that Ding would be present. As there was pre-qualifying, the only way this was possible was for him to withdraw from the event and be reinstated as a wildcard. This meant he could not earn ranking points or prize money but it was hoped that the excitement of having him in the draw would stimulate some local interest.

As farsighted moves go, this one was revolutionary. It transformed the circuit as we now know it, sparked a snooker boom in the world’s most populous country and turned Ding into a national hero.

He was 17 when the event began. He beat Mark Davis 5-2 in the wildcard round before thrashing Peter Ebdon so soundly that one journalist bluntly asked the 2002 Crucible king, “Mr Ebdon, how did you win the World Championship?”

By now, there was a sense that a major story was brewing. Media and fans alike love a homegrown hopeful, especially a youngster who represents something new and exciting. Press conferences became love-ins with journalists scrambling for pictures and autographs. The venue’s chef – not an accredited member of the media – even started to attend, desperate to catch a glimpse of the young star.

Ding beat Stuart Bingham, Marco Fu – on his 18th birthday – and then whitewashed Ken Doherty in the semi-finals. Standing in his way in the title match was the great Stephen Hendry, who had won that first Chinese ranking event 15 years earlier.

It went to script early on, Hendry building a 4-1 lead, but Ding rallied to 4-4 by the end of the first session and pulled away at night to win 9-5 amid rapturous scenes inside the Haidian Stadium. The television audience was later reported to be 110 million.

A superstar was born. Ding became famous overnight. His celebrity grew to such an extent that there was even a children’s cartoon series produced based on his life. Endorsements flowed in, but he kept his feet on the ground, following up his China Open success by becoming the second youngest UK champion a few months later. Many more titles followed. During the 2013/14 season he became only the second player to win five ranking events during a single campaign.

He looked certain to become Asia’s first world snooker champion but struggled amid the forbidding, intimate environs of the Crucible. In 2016, he dropped out of the top 16 and had to come through qualifying for the game’s premier event. Freed from the pressures of being a top seed, he reached the final, losing 18-14 to Mark Selby.

Ding produces break of 135 for 550th career century

Ding has won 14 ranking titles, plus the Masters and two World Cups for his country. He has also twice briefly held the no.1 spot in the rankings.

But that is only half the story. Snooker also massively benefited from his success. Off the back of it, the demand for more tournaments in China grew. Barry Hearn, on arriving as World Snooker Tour chairman in 2010, astutely played different promoters and cities off against each other, considerably raising prize money. Pre-pandemic, players were competing in as many as five ranking events per season in China, each with £150,000 plus first prizes.

Ding’s success also inspired countless young people across China to take up snooker as authorities invested in training facilities to find the stars of tomorrow. In some schools it was put on the curriculum.

It took longer than many predicted but there is now a wave of young talent threatening the established order. In 2021, two twenty-something Chinese players triumphed at the biggest events outside the World Championship as Yan Bingtao won the Masters and Zhao Xintong captured the UK Championship.

‘He doesn’t turn anything down’ - Zhao Xintong dispatches long brown

Zhou Yuelong is on the brink of joining the top 16 and there are a total of 23 Chinese players on tour with many others waiting to join.

But what happened to Ding? In short, the boy became a man. Ding is now married with a young daughter, but when Covid hit he was stuck in the UK as snooker went behind closed doors while his family were back in China. This meant an unbearable ten-month separation which only ended when he returned home after last season’s World Championship.

British players liked to complain about a four-hour drive to Milton Keynes but Ding had genuine hardship to endure. It was hardly a surprise that his form took a massive hit as a result.

Many hope he can turn the current slump around. He is in many ways a players’ player. His fellow professionals love to watch him play because he goes about break-building the classical way. His stature is such that he has opened his own academy in Sheffield to provide a practise base for professionals and amateurs alike.

'This kid's got something different' - Ronnie O'Sullivan believes Yan Bingtao is a born winner

And he is still only 34, with plenty of time for more success. Whether he achieves this or not, his rare place in snooker history is assured.

For some players, the impact they have made on snooker is measured purely in terms of titles. Ding has won plenty of tournaments but his legacy runs far deeper than that. He has been a hero, an inspiration, a talisman for many thousands of Chinese snooker hopefuls.

There would be no Yan, no Zhao, no stream of talented youngsters and a very different looking professional circuit but for the pioneering successes of Ding Junhui.

German Masters Trump receives major boost ahead of German Masters title defence 22/01/2022 AT 14:02