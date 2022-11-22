UK champion Mark Allen showed why he is snooker's in-form figure of the season with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Peter Lines in his opening German Masters qualifier.
Only two days after recovering from 6-1 behind to claim the UK Championship with a 10-7 win against DIng Junhui, the new world No. 5 travelled from York to Leicester's Morningside Arena to continue his winning form on Tuesday morning.
Ad
Allen showed his sharpness with a classy break of 115 in the second frame with Lines rolling in 51 to trail 2-1 before the Northern Ireland Open winner and British Open finalist moved 4-1 clear with further probing knocks of 71 and 82.
German Masters
Craigie stuns Maguire in German Masters qualifying, Doherty rolls back years, Day out
World No. 74 Lines stayed alive with a run of 80, but a loose safety shot enabled Allen to pounce with a clearance of 57 to the pink in the seventh frame securing his spot in the last 64.
He will meet Zhao Jianbo or Ashley Hugill on Wednesday afternoon needing one more win to reach the final stages in Berlin.
Former Masters holder Yan Bingtao made a delightful break of 102 in the third frame of his 5-2 win over Rod Lawler, who recovered from 4-0 behind with a 101 and 57 before Yan finalised his progress with a closing 94.
The moment Allen ended his wait for a UK Championship title
2020 German Masters finalist Neil Robertson eased to a 5-2 win over Bai Langning a week after his surprise 6-2 defeat to Joe Perry in the UK Championship last 32.
The 2010 world champion top scored with a break of 68 in the second frame and will next face Alexander Ursenbacher, who showed off his rapid break-building prowess in a 5-0 whitewash of Asjad Iqbal, concluding his day's work with 58, 124 and 102.
The last 32 qualify for the finals venue at the Tempodrom in Berlin between February 1-5, 2023, live on discovery+ and Eurosport.
- Craigie stuns Maguire in German Masters qualifying, Doherty rolls back years, Day out
- O'Sullivan withdraws from German Masters
German Masters qualifying results
- Mark Allen 5-2 Peter Lines
- Alexander Ursenbacher 5-0 Asjad Iqbal
- Yan Bingtao 5-2 Rod Lawler
- Neil Robertson 5-2 Bai Langning
- David Grace 4-2 Mark King
- Zhao Jianbo 4-1 Ashley Hugill
- - -
Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk
German Masters
O'Sullivan withdraws from German Masters
UK Championship
'He was the better player' - Allen relieved to reach final after comeback win over Lisowski
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad