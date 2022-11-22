UK champion Mark Allen showed why he is snooker's in-form figure of the season with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Peter Lines in his opening German Masters qualifier.

Allen showed his sharpness with a classy break of 115 in the second frame with Lines rolling in 51 to trail 2-1 before the Northern Ireland Open winner and British Open finalist moved 4-1 clear with further probing knocks of 71 and 82.

World No. 74 Lines stayed alive with a run of 80, but a loose safety shot enabled Allen to pounce with a clearance of 57 to the pink in the seventh frame securing his spot in the last 64.

He will meet Zhao Jianbo or Ashley Hugill on Wednesday afternoon needing one more win to reach the final stages in Berlin.

Former Masters holder Yan Bingtao made a delightful break of 102 in the third frame of his 5-2 win over Rod Lawler, who recovered from 4-0 behind with a 101 and 57 before Yan finalised his progress with a closing 94.

The 2010 world champion top scored with a break of 68 in the second frame and will next face Alexander Ursenbacher, who showed off his rapid break-building prowess in a 5-0 whitewash of Asjad Iqbal, concluding his day's work with 58, 124 and 102.

The last 32 qualify for the finals venue at the Tempodrom in Berlin between February 1-5, 2023, live on discovery+ and Eurosport.

German Masters qualifying results

Mark Allen 5-2 Peter Lines

Alexander Ursenbacher 5-0 Asjad Iqbal

Yan Bingtao 5-2 Rod Lawler

Neil Robertson 5-2 Bai Langning

David Grace 4-2 Mark King

Zhao Jianbo 4-1 Ashley Hugill

