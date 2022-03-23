Judd Trump heads a star-studded cast including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Neil Robertson and John Higgins bidding for the Gibraltar Open.

Trump has won the event for the past two years, and will have high hopes of making it a hat-trick of victories after returning to form at the Welsh Open earlier in March.

Ad

This is O'Sullivan's first appearance in the event, and victory would secure him the £150,000 BetVictor Series bonus. Higgins tops the standings heading into final event of the series, but it is a tight battle with 11 players in the hunt for the bonus.

Gibraltar Open ‘I’ve taken snooker by storm’ – Trump equals Williams' record after latest triumph 08/03/2021 AT 10:23

When is the Gibraltar Open?

The Gibraltar Open gets underway on March 24, with the final taking place on March 26.

Where is the Gibraltar Open?

The Europa Sports Complex.plays host to the Gibraltar Open.

What is the Gibraltar Open format?

The draw is split into two, with the top half playing until the conclusion of the third round on Thursday, then the bottom following suit on Friday. The last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final all take place on Saturday. All matches are best-of-seven frames.

What is the Gibraltar Open schedule?

Thursday, March 23 - First round, second round & third round

Friday, March 24 - First round, second round & third round

Saturday, March 25 - Last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final

Match schedule

MARCH 24: First round

09:30 GMT

Li Hang [39] v Luke Pinches (a)

Martin O'Donnell [53] v Jordan Brown [23]

Dominic Dale [59] v Louis Heathcote [99]

Lee Stephens (a)v Ken Doherty [73]

Xu Si [89] v Iulian Boiko [100]

Peter Devlin [86] v Xiao Guodong [33]

Barry Hawkins [8] v Zhang Anda [84]

Rod Lawler (a) v Aaron Hill [87]

Joshua Cooper (a) v Stuart Carrington [51]

11:00 GMT

Ding Junhui [29] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Gary Wilson [26] v Mark King [35]

Andrew Pagett [102] v Ali Carter [22]

Daniel Womersley (a) v Pang Junxu [54]

Alfie Burden [106] v Rory McLeod [77]

11:30 GMT

Wu Yize [78] v Andy Hicks [70]

Kyren Wilson [4] v Lukas Kleckers [79]

Neil Robertson [3] v Liang Wenbo [27]

Oliver Lines [64] v David B Gilbert [18]

Luca Brecel [14] v Jamie Curtis-Barrett (a)

12:30 GMT

Hammad Miah [82] v David Lilley (a)

Robbie Williams [57] v Stuart Watson (a)

Hossein Vafaei [17] v Jak Jones [44]

13:00 GMT

Chris Wakelin v Si Jiahui (a)

Zhao Xintong [6] v Jamie Clarke [60]

Joshua Thomond (a) v Ross Muir (a)

Allan Taylor [69] v Lyu Haotian [61]

14:00 GMT

Noppon Saengkham [34] v Matthew Selt [28]

Soheil Vahedi (a) v Sean Maddocks [107

Farakh Ajaib [93] v Ashley Carty [65]

Elliot Slessor [46] v Michael Georgiou (a)

MARCH 24: Second round

Time TBC

Li Hang / L Pinches v O'Donnell / J Brown

Dale / Heathcote v L Stephens / K Doherty

Jamie Jones [36] v Xu Si / Boiko

P Devlin / Xiao Guodong v Hawkins / Zhang Anda

Lawler / A Hill v J Cooper / Carrington

Ding Junhui / Lloyd v G Wilson / M King

Matthew Stevens [55] v Pagett / A Carter

Wu Yize / Hicks v K Wilson / Kleckers

N Robertson / Liang Wenbo v O Lines / D B Gilbert

Womersley / Pang Junxu v Burden / R McLeod

Brecel / Curtis-Barrett v Hammad Miah / D Lilley

R Williams / Watson v Vafaei / Jak Jones

Saengkham / Selt v Vahedi / Maddocks

C Wakelin / Si Jiahui v Zhao Xintong / J Clarke

Thomond / Muir v A Taylor / Lyu Haotian

Ajaib / Carty v Slessor / Georgiou

MARCH 24: Third round

Times and schedule TBC

MARCH 25: First round

09:30 GMT

Ricky Walden [16] v Dylan Mitchell (a)

Haydon Pinhey (a) v Jackson Page [90]

Ryan Day [19] v Ng On Yee (f) [109]

Lee Walker [85] v Zhou Yuelong [21]

John Higgins [5] v David Grace [52]

John Astley (a) v Michael Holt [63]

James Cahill (a) v Ben Hancorn [81]

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh [50] v Francis Becerra (a)

Joe Perry [20] v Leo Fernandez (a)

Kuldesh Johal (a) v Michael White (a)

11:00 GMT

Cao Yupeng [66] v Ben Fortey (a)

Jimmy Robertson [25] v Tian Pengfei [62]

Ian Burns [104] v Tom Ford [24]

Joe O'Connor [47] v Duane Jones [92]

Mitchell Mann [80] v Fergal O'Brien [67]

Jack Lisowski [13] v Mark Davis [48]

11:30 GMT

Mark Allen [10] v Mark Joyce [49]

Nigel Bond [72] v Chen Zifan [111]

Fan Zhengyi [32] v Ashley Hugill [76]

Barry Pinches [103] v Peter Lines [83]

Ronnie O'Sullivan [2] v Ben Woollaston [41]

12:30 GMT

Lei Peifan [105] v Robert Milkins [40]

Jamie Wilson [95] v Reanne Evans (f) [113]

13:00 GMT

Judd Trump [1] v Andrew Higginson [56]

Zhao Jianbo [74] v Simon Blackwell (a)

Jimmy White [108] v Anthony Hamilton [42]

Stuart Bingham [11] v Gerard Greene [98]

14:00 GMT

Scott Donaldson [45] v Lu Ning [30]

Lee Prickman (a) v Yuan Sijun [88]

Craig Steadman [91] v Gao Yang [68]

MARCH 25: Second round

Judd Trump / Higginson v Zhao Jianbo / Blackwell

Donaldson / Lu Ning v Sanderson Lam (a)

Walden / D Mitchell v Pinhey / J Page

R Day / Ng On Yee v L Walker / Zhou Yuelong

J Higgins / Grace v John Astley / Holt

Cao Yupeng / Fortey v J Robertson / Tian Pengfei

I Burns / Ford v J O'Connor / D Jones

M Mann / F O'Brien v Lisowski / Mark Davis

Prickman / Yuan Sijun v Steadman / Gao Yang

J White / Hamilton v Bingham / Gerard Greene

M Allen / Joyce v Steven Hallworth [71]

Lei Peifan / Milkins v Jamie Wilson / R Evans

Cahill / Hancorn v Un-Nooh / Becerra

Perry / Fernandez v Johal / Michael White

N Bond / Chen Zifan v Fan Zhengyi / Hugill

B Pinches / P Lines v R O'Sullivan / Woollaston

MARCH 25: Third round

Times and schedule TBC

- - -

Stream the Gibraltar Open and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Gibraltar Open Trump: Lisowski will be 'unstoppable' after he wins elusive trophy 07/03/2021 AT 22:35