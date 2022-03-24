Neil Robertson is into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open after cruising past Rory McLeod 4-1.
Robertson, who had already seen off Liang Wenbo and then Oliver Lines earlier in the day, had little issues in producing an emphatic victory over McLeod.
Ad
The Thunder from Down Under got off to a flying start and had few issues against his Jamaican opponent.
Gibraltar Open
'Nobody's achieved what I've achieved' - Robertson affirms status as a snooker 'great'
The Australian kicked off with a break of 61 before doubling his advantage with a further break of 78.
McLeod looked like he may find a way back into the match when he produced a break of 81 in the third frame, but Robertson would not be stopped.
The 40-year-old extended his frame advantage in the fourth, taking it 70-1 courtesy of multiple visits.
And the 22-time ranking event winner wrapped the match up in convincing fashion as he rattled through the colours to seal a 102 break and his place in the next round.
Robertson will play either Luca Brecel or Jak Jones next.
- - -
Watch the Gibraltar Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.
Gibraltar Open
Hawkins suffers surprise exit to Zhang
Gibraltar Open
Robertson forced to dig deep to make round three in Gibraltar
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad