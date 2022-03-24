Neil Robertson is into the last 16 of the Gibraltar Open after cruising past Rory McLeod 4-1.

The Thunder from Down Under got off to a flying start and had few issues against his Jamaican opponent.

The Australian kicked off with a break of 61 before doubling his advantage with a further break of 78.

McLeod looked like he may find a way back into the match when he produced a break of 81 in the third frame, but Robertson would not be stopped.

The 40-year-old extended his frame advantage in the fourth, taking it 70-1 courtesy of multiple visits.

And the 22-time ranking event winner wrapped the match up in convincing fashion as he rattled through the colours to seal a 102 break and his place in the next round.

Robertson will play either Luca Brecel or Jak Jones next.

