Milkins has had a torrid time in recent seasons, and the current campaign saw a string of first-round losses.

He also had a controversial trip to the Turkish Masters, but a matter of weeks later Milkins was getting his hands on a piece of silverware for the first time in his career.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Milkins said on Eurosport. “I have worked all my career for this.

I can’t believe it, it is a dream come true.

“It is our life. It is hard to keep going, practicing, practicing, practicing. Moments like this, it is all worthwhile.

Reflecting on his recent poor run of form, Milkins feels the out-of-the-blue win, £50,000 prize and ranking points is a career lifeline.

“Things have not been going well for me recently,” the 46-year-old said. “I could not see it coming.

“There have been other times in my career when I’ve felt I had a chance of winning a tournament, but I did even see a match coming. I had only won three matches all year.

“I don’t know where it has come from, but I am glad it is here as I have not got much time left.

“I think I was on about £12,000 for the season before that. The standard is so good, so without that next year I could have been struggling to stay on the tour so that has changed it all around for me.”

An emotional Milkins dedicated the win to his deceased parents.

“I would like to dedicate this to the people who I have lost and can’t see me here, my mum and dad,” Milkins said.

