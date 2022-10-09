Premium Snooker Ronnie O'Sullivan - Marco Fu 13:00-16:30 Live

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-114)

And he is going to win the title with a century. A total clearance of 114 as O'Sullivan claims the title before a world record crowd. What a glorious finish from the snooker GOAT. Different class. Really is.

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-70)

This has been a champion break from the world champion. Brilliant stuff. Ronnie O'Sullivan is the new Hong Kong Masters champion.

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-58)

Lovely shot from green back to reds and he is on the cusp of the trophy and a £100,000 first prize. Showing his class with no black or pink in this break.

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-42)

Chance for Ronnie to get frame and match won at this visit, but we've been here before.,

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-30)

O'Sullivan being forced to work with reds and blues before opening up the pack via blue out of baulk. Terrific shot.

Fu 4-5 O'Sullivan (0-6)

Fu breaks off for the last time in this match. Looking to take us to a final frame. Fu tries to play safe, but ends up knocking a red over a pocket. Well, chance for O'Sullivan. Lands on red, but ends up knocking the black safe.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (77-15)

Another frame for Fu with a 56 break decisive. He is back to 5-4 behind as a red to green pocket finds the mark. Not sure how this match is still alive, but that is snooker for you. The gift that keeps on giving.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (71-15)

Looks like we are heading for another frame. O'Sullivan one ball away from a 6-2 victory, but suddenly seems set for 5-4. In goes the black and the momentum of the match continues to change. O'Sullivan seeking two snookers to keep this frame alive.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (16-7)

O'Sullivan just struggling at the wrong time. Slots red and blue, but nothing else doing and this is another golden chance for Fu to apply some more pressure.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (15-7)

Fu goes for a long red. Can't make the pot and he has left O'Sullivan a mid-range red which he slots. Trying to work out his next move here.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (15-1)

Some terrific safety shots being played. Fu with the momentum at the moment in this contest. O'Sullivan goes for a cut on a red, but just eludes him. Fu attempting to keep O'Sullivan in baulk as much as possible.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (15-0)

Only 15 from Fu as he runs out of position. Ends up snookering himself on intended red with the black. That wasn't the plan so forced to run safe.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (7-0)

Fu presented with first chance to score in the ninth frame after an O'Sullivan long red bounces back out at pace.

Fu 3-5 O'Sullivan (0-0)

Fu needs three frames, O'Sullivan one. Off we go into the ninth frame of a possible 11. Few thin edges from the safety shots before O'Sullivan almost angles Fu in baulk.

Fu 2-5 O'Sullivan (61-52)

Blue, pink and black left up. Fu needs them all, O'Sullivan just one ball. Fu goes for the double on blue. And in it goes. Fu drops in the pink and black with the crowd roaring their approval. An untimely kick for O'Sullivan has cost him victory at that visit. A 5-3 lead when it looked all over. Remarkable sequence of events.

Fu 2-5 O'Sullivan (36-52)

Well, would you believe it? A heavy contact for O'Sullivan on white in potting red at the wrong time. Pink to yellow pocket stays out and there is a late twist in the tale.

Fu 2-5 O'Sullivan (26-51)

This is looking very ominous for Fu at this moment in time. Nothing safe on the table and looks like this is the moment for Ronnie with two reds left up.

Fu 2-5 O'Sullivan (26-18)

Marco faced with a tough red using rest, but rattles the jaws. Sense of disappointment among the crowd as O'Sullivan emerges from his chair seeking the one frame he needs for victory.

Fu 2-5 O'Sullivan (15-1)

A cut on a red from Fu, but no colour to follow. Then a few misses from both men before O'Sullivan finds the cutback on a red to gain access to the table. But no brown to follow. What can Fu muster? Vital that he makes the most of this chance.

Fu 2-4 O'Sullivan (0-105)

First century of the final looms large. In goes the pink and up goes the huge roar. A brilliant break of 105 and O'Sullivan moves 5-2 ahead of Fu, who needs the remaining four frames to take the title. A daunting task.

Fu 2-4 O'Sullivan (0-74)

And on goes the Rocket. Break over the 50-mark with no drama. Silence in the Hong Kong Coliseum. The snooker GOAT goes to work.

Fu 2-4 O'Sullivan (0-38)

These are the kind of opportunities one can only dream of. Reds wide open, black on spot and pink in open. Just has to be mindful of his work for a 5-2 lead in the race to six.

Fu 2-4 O'Sullivan (0-9)

These players coming up with superb safety shots with O'Sullivan coming off two cushions to clip a red and run safe. Then a huge error by Fu leaves O'Sullivan plum in the middle of the balls. This is a glorious chance for O'Sullivan to build a sizeable lead.

Fu 1-4 O'Sullivan (98-0)

A delightful contribution of 98 from Fu and he keeps O'Sullivan in check for the moment with that classy break.

Fu 1-4 O'Sullivan (70-0)

In goes the blue from Fu and that carries break to 71. This is a fine response. O'Sullivan with a 4-2 lead in this final, but life yet in this contest. Chance of century too.

Fu 1-4 O'Sullivan (40-0)

Superb recovery pot by Fu on green as white careers into reds. Lands on one red and this is a real chance to secure his second frame of the match. Is looking to move quicker around the table in quest to establish fluency of shot and shot selection.

Fu 1-4 O'Sullivan (15-0)

Tempting red for O'Sullivan to middle pocket, but he nudges that one beyond the angle of the bag. What can Fu make in return? Chance is there if he can find some rhythm.

Fu 1-3 O'Sullivan (28-72)

O'Sullivan develops the red near pink spot and a three-frame lead is suddenly a certainty. A quickfire knock of 40 from the 39-time ranking event winner and he is two frames short of the winning post.

Fu 1-3 O'Sullivan (28-49)

Mistakes magnified by the inviting nature of the table, but Fu misses a plant on reds reaching 28. That could be so costly in this fifth frame. Never had cue ball under full control. Chance for O'Sullivan to move 4-1 clear.

Fu 1-3 O'Sullivan (0-32)

Well, that is a surprise. O'Sullivan in with a rapid run of 31 before running out of position. Tough cueing from side cushion and he can't slot the black under pressure. Obvious chance for Fu to respond.

Fu 1-3 O'Sullivan (0-15)

Another safety duel is won by O'Sullivan at the outset of the fifth frame. What is he going to make from this visit to table?

Fu 1-3 O'Sullivan (0-0)

Previous record crowd for a snooker match was between Alex Higgins and Bill Werbeniuk at the 1983 Masters staged by the old Wembley Conference Centre in London. Around 2,800 watched that. Slightly more here today.

Fu 1-2 O'Sullivan (1-102)

Another 59 from Ronnie to go with his earlier contributions of 52 and 71. Fu responding with 55. He was 3-1 behind to John Higgins in the semi-finals on Saturday and needs a similar response today.

Fu 1-2 O'Sullivan (1-97)

Real tough tactical play from O'Sullivan prompts the error from Fu and that is surely going to cost him the frame. The seven-time world champion leads 3-1 in the race to six. Going to enjoy his mid-session cuppa. Completely focussed out there so far. Break hits 54 before the colours.

Fu 1-2 O'Sullivan (1-43)

World no. 1 quickly reaches 35 before stroking in red and taking white back up for yellow. Chance of a red down a side rail, but can't tuck the object ball away and he has presented Fu with a lifeline. One good pot could yet change the narrative in this frame.

Fu 1-2 O'Sullivan (1-16)

Bit of a delay to the start of the fourth frame with Ronnie knocking over a glass of water and calling for the cleaners while Marco spots his daughter in audience. Some nice moments before a few timely safety shots. O'Sullivan handed first chance among the reds after Fu overcooks safety shot off one cushion.

Fu 1-1 O'Sullivan (7-71)

Referee Jerry Chan enjoying this final as much as Fu and O'Sullivan. Ensuring all is correct and proper in the arena as break reaches 66. Chance of a first century in this final, but a red fails to drop. 71 break and a 2-1 lead for the world champion. Mistakes being heavily punished and then some in this final.

Fu 1-1 O'Sullivan (7-25)

A couple of delightful positional shots from O'Sullivan to get the black back on its spot ASAP. Remains a visionary when it comes to scoring and this is suddenly a very decent opportunity to punish Marco for missing the black.

Fu 1-1 O'Sullivan (13-7)

Fu attempts to spring the black from top cushion, but can't rattle it in at pace. Groans from the crowd.

Fu 1-1 O'Sullivan (7-0)

Rocket can't pick out a long red. Nothing doing from distance and Fu unearths a delightful cut on a red. Pink and black tied up so not straightforward to score heavily here.

Fu 1-1 O'Sullivan (0-0)

Some nice safety being exchanged in the third frame by both men. Tactical shots important because scoring has been high all week in this event.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (99-0)

55 from Fu to accompany the earlier run of 44 and that is more than enough to snare the second frame. All square at 1-1.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (81-0)

Fu over the line with some nice ball striking. Crowd applauding every shot he plays at the moment. No doubt who they are supporting today. The local lad makes good.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (53-0)

Fu takes on a red along top cushion. Drops it in at pace, lands perfectly on black and this is chance to restore parity at 1-1. Certainly a fair bit of give on those pockets. That much is obvious.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (44-0)

A decent start to the frame with Fu reaching 44 before running out of position. Just a safety for Marco. Looks a bit annoyed with himself for losing the white ball at key time.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (37-0)

Fu ran in a 147 on this table yesterday so certainly knows that the touch is there when the heat comes on. Effortlessly reaches 37.

Fu 0-1 O'Sullivan (15-0)

Long red opportunity for O'Sullivan at the outset of the second frame, but not this time. A grimace on O'Sullivan's face with Fu handed a simple opportunity to score with a red lurking near green pocket.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-122)

Doesn't bother with the black as he tickles home the pink with rest to reach 52. Smart break despatched with little fuss. And the opening frame tucked away.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-89)

O'Sullivan is going to finish off this frame without shedding a point. Looks to be right up to speed in terms of the table and conditions.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-70)

Brilliant plant on reds by the Rocket after Fu misses red to yellow bag. Should be a 1-0 lead for O'Sullivan coming right up. The Hong Kong fans energised for seeing elite snooker close up.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-49)

A very bright start to his Sunday from Ronnie as break quickly gallops up to 40 in the blink of an eye. Lovely little cut on a red to middle follows, but he then misses a black off the spot. So a reprieve for Marco.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-21)

Fu twice seeing whites disappear down a hole before O'Sullivan picks out a lovely long red followed by a blue with the left hand. Such a talented figure with a snooker cue. O'Sullivan first to get moving in this final.

Fu 0-0 O'Sullivan (0-9)

Off we go then after a terrific reception from the fans. First man to six frames pockets the £100,000 first prize and a very striking trophy. If Fu wins, he will join O'Sullivan in the elite Champion of Champions tournament next month in Bolton. Plenty of plaudits to be garnered out there.

Welcome back

So here we are. It all comes down to this. O'Sullivan 16-9 clear of Fu in the career head-to-heads, but they have never played before this size of an audience. Who has? A world record crowd for a snooker match of 9,000 fans inside the vast Hong Kong Coliseum.

Ecstatic Fu basks in 'impossible' 147

“I would say this is probably my best moment so far as a professional,” he said.

“To be able to do something like that in front of a home crowd, in a new stadium. It was probably the best thing I’ve ever achieved."

Fu's exploits are even more remarkable given his playing time has been limited in recent seasons. He had surgery to fix the vision in his left eye – a procedure that left him fearing for his snooker career – and was also hampered by Covid restrictions.

“It’s amazing. I still can’t believe what just happened," he continued.

“The way I’ve been playing in the last two or three months, the calibre of the field in this tournament, and the atmosphere, it was impossible to do something like that.

“I still can’t believe I just did something amazing. I’m just very happy that I’m playing pretty decent to be able to compete against the best players in the world.

“Beating Mark Selby, John Higgins, you can’t get any better than that. Making a 147 is kind of like a bonus.”

- - -

