Hong Kong Masters Hong Kong Masters LIVE – O'Sullivan hits back to sink Robertson and set up final with Fu 9 HOURS AGO

We will be back at 6am (BST) on Saturday morning with the first of the best-of-11 frame semi-finals as John Higgins meets Marco Fu before O'Sullivan and Robertson do battle from 12pm. Two potentially epic matches to relish at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

O'Sullivan 5-0 Ng On Yee

"It is great to be here," says O'Sullivan after making breaks of 72, 100, 59, 81 and 95. "I never have expectations because there are so many great players. You want to play your best form especially in front of a great crowd like this.

"I love coming to Hong Kong and love coming to Asia. We would like to play more in Hong Kong. Thank you for your hospitality and see you tomorrow."

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (95-20)

A wonderful break of 95 from O'Sullivan and a 5-0 victory as he just fails to land on black. Stunning play it must be said from the world champion.

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (84-20)

Chance for O'Sullivan to make a century to finish his day with. This match officially over.

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (51-20)

O'Sullivan in complete control of the white ball at moment. Cans a mid-range blue and the locals are lapping this up. Proper exhibition being put on by O'Sullivan as break races to 51.

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (14-20)

Another red to middle pocket eludes On Yee and O'Sullivan can begin another break. Into pack of reds via blue and he has landed nicely on them.

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (0-20)

O'Sullivan gets the match moving for the fifth frame. Needs one more frame to secure a semi-final meeting with Neil Robertson. The roof will come off this place if On Yee can win a frame you suspect.

But another mediocre safety shot by On Yee leaves the Rocket with a chance. He screws the mid-range white into the middle pocket after potting red. On Yee with a brilliant long red in response.

O'Sullivan 4-0 Ng On Yee (0-0)

First shot of the match was a rare error, but this has been almost flawless from the snooker GOAT.

O'Sullivan 3-0 Ng On Yee (81-6)

A glorious break of 81 from the world champion. Playing like the world No. 1 he is out there with 72, 100, 59 and 81 showing his dominance. An interval of 15 minutes before they return.

O'Sullivan 3-0 Ng On Yee (65-0)

Going for about an hour at the Hong Kong Coliseum and O'Sullivan is going to move 4-0 ahead. Potting balls for fun out there. Looks odds on here to make a second century in four frames.

O'Sullivan 3-0 Ng On Yee (36-0)

A fine safety shot by On Yee is met by an even better long red from O'Sullivan. Looks likely to score again at this visit with some delightful nudges at the business end of table coming to the fore. Really is exceptional timing of the delivery.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Ng On Yee (76-1)

This is quality from O'Sullivan. Just punching these balls in. Another break of 59 to go with the earlier 72 and 100. On Yee has seen enough. A 3-0 advantage with one more frame to come before the mid-session interval.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Ng On Yee (56-1)

On Yee can only offer up one point in return. The black stays up and the groans are palpable among the locals. O'Sullivan back at the table and back in business. Already fear the worst for On Yee here. 3-0 surely looms large.

O'Sullivan 2-0 Ng On Yee (17-0)

Another safety attempt by On Yee is caught far too thick. O'Sullivan slots red to a centre pocket to get moving again. Floats a lovely red into the green pocket, but he misses a red to the yellow pocket. Didn't see that coming. Not sure if he got a bad contact.

Seems to have been an untimely kick as On Yee returns to table.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Ng On Yee (133-0)

A century for O'Sullivan of 100 exactly. 1173rd century of his professional career and he doubles his lead to 2-0. Looking very focussed so far out there in the chase for the £100,000 first prize.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Ng On Yee (77-0)

The Rocket at close range is clinical. In goes the pink and red he needs to leave his opponent requiring a snooker. Just too much scoring power and looks to be in fine touch out there when presented with the chances.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Ng On Yee (47-0)

Error from On Yee and she might pay a heavy price for that safety blunder. Every chance for O'Sullivan to get hand on table and make another telling contribution at this visit.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Ng On Yee (33-0)

Quickly up to 33 points, but out of position on black so end of break and forced to run safe. Not the greatest of safety shots, but the crowd seem to be loving every shot out there. On Yee develops black ball from a poor position on side rail with a fine tactical response.

O'Sullivan 1-0 Ng On Yee (1-0)

On Yee breaks off for the second frame of a possible nine. First player to five frames will meet Neil Robertson in the second semi-final on Saturday night in Hong Kong. O'Sullivan left a mid-range red early in this frame. Requires straight cueing and he knocks it in with ease.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (73-46)

Delightful break of 72, not 66 as first thought, from O'Sullivan. Can't keep missing balls at this level otherwise you end up getting punished. A 1-0 lead for the 39-time ranking event winner.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (50-46)

Break moves to 49 with colours to come for O'Sullivan. This should be a 1-0 lead for the snooker GOAT.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (26-46)

O'Sullivan finding his way into this match and opening frame. In goes the green and he screws back for the reds. Four reds left up. Chance for the world No. 1 to get frame won at this visit.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (5-46)

Three scoring visits from On Yee, but a lead of only 45 points. O'Sullivan looking to get his cue arm working early on.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (1-38)

Locals certainly enjoying this start from the three-time women's world champion as she picks out a lovely plant on two reds from distance. Certainly does not look overawed out there, but she misses a cut on a red from mid-range. Didn't expect that.

O'Sullivan handed chance to score some points, but he misses a pink along the top cushion. An inauspicious start by his standards.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Ng On Yee (0-11)

Huge reception for both players at the vast Hong Kong Coliseum. O'Sullivan immediately knocks the white in off the break before On Yee drills home a long red with some confidence. What a start to the day's action. On Yee with first go at the table.

World champion O'Sullivan ready for tournament opener

The world No. 1 has been targeting this event for some time.

Welcome back

One more quarter-final match to come at the Hong Kong Masters. And it should be one to enjoy with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan meeting Hong Kong's three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee, who will have the support of the local fans behind her.

The winner of this will meet Neil Robertson in the last four on Saturday evening after the Australian's 5-3 win over Mark Williams earlier today.

RESULT! - ROBERTSON 5-3 WILLIAMS

A lovely red down the right flank to the bottom corner is followed by a black that clips the edge of the middle pocket before dropping.

An easy red is followed by the blue, which is effectively match ball. From there, Robertson knows the job is done and his double on the green is way off - but he won’t care at all.

Cue the hand shakes and it’s Robertson who marches on.

ROBERTSON 4-3 WILLIAMS (46-20)

The Aussie scorches a red to the bottom right corner but again opts for a risk-free strategy as he retreats to baulk once more.

ROBERTSON 4-3 WILLIAMS (45-20)

It’s not a match-winning break but it heaps some pressure Williams’ way, that’s for sure.

Robertson builds a tidy score of 40, developing a red with an excellent pot on the brown to the yellow pocket. He plays safe from there, moving the cue ball to baulk.

ROBERTSON 4-3 WILLIAMS (5-20)

Will that be curtains for Williams? A break of 13 ends when his explosive pot on the blue to the middle right results in the rebound into the pack he wanted – but certainly not the sight of a stray red darting off into the bottom left pocket!

ROBERTSON 4-3 WILLIAMS (0-7)

That’s rotten luck. Robertson ends up producing the perfect plant as his safety from baulk clips a red right onto the black and sends it flashing into the bottom left pocket.

ROBERTSON 4-3 WILLIAMS

It’s all about that bottom left pocket for Williams. He opens the scoring with a well-controlled long red to that pocket and then does the same with the blue.

He begins to build a tidy break with a black to that bottom left corner once again, allowing him to cannon neatly into the pack.

A supreme cut on a red to that bottom left side enables him to move to within a frame-winning position and he remains in the hunt with a morale-boosting break of 80. Rapid stuff.

ROBERTSON 4-2 WILLIAMS

Ouch! After all of that fine work to give himself a chance, Williams sees the cue ball spin in-off for a foul that hands Robertson the frame! A great effort from the Welshman, but ultimately in vain.

Robertson is now one frame from victory.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-46)

Great effort! Robertson curves the cue ball around the black and looks for the pot on the pink. He’s unlucky not succeed and the gasps from the crowd say it all. On we go!

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-46)

Williams guides the blue to the bottom left corner and then attempts to get that snooker off the pink. He leaves the cue ball down the table with the black while the pink is now close to the yellow pocket.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-41)

Is the twist on? Williams gets slightly fortunate with a kiss on the pink that leaves the cue ball tight to the black.

Robertson takes his time assessing his options and then combines the perfect mix of side and swerve to clip the blue via the baulk cushion.

This frame remains very much in the balance with the blue ball now key to it all.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-41)

Williams is running out of options but it’s still not over. He tidies up the yellow, green and brown before trying to hide the cue ball from the blue behind the black.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-32)

The three-time world champion, Williams makes short work of the remaining reds and then starts to make his move in search of the snooker, sending the yellow around the table in the hope of luring an error.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (63-9)

Not quite! Robertson is very much in the driving seat but fails to put it beyond doubt. Williams needs a snooker but looks intent to play on!

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (21-9)

Oh dear. Williams goes from the sublime to the downright ugly in a couple of shots. He produces a delicious cut with the rest to down a red to the bottom left but soon gets sloppy on a black to the same corner that does a light jig with the jaws of the pocket before staying out.

It's a miss that could well cost him the frame.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS (21-0)

Robertson lays down an early marker but it should have been better than a break of 21. The Aussie preys on a combo of pink-red pots but then makes a real hash of trying to sink a pink to the bottom left. It was a sitter by his standards and he looks somewhat puzzled as he ambles back to take his seat.

ROBERTSON 3-2 WILLIAMS

Robertson rolls a pressure red to the middle left amidst a cluster of nearby balls and then sends the cue ball flashing around two cushions to get position on the pack of reds following a tidy pot on the brown.

It lays the ground for his second century of the match – and the 850th of his career - as he marches towards a quite dazzling 140 clearance. It's the highest score of the tournament so far and a very positive way to hit the front for the first time in the contest.

ROBERTSON 2-2 WILLIAMS (0-8)

An early misjudgement from Robertson sees the Aussie fail to get a thin edge on a loose red to the left of the pack.

It then gets worse for the Thunder from Down Under as he is distracted by shouts from the crowd playing a shot from baulk and ends up feathering the cue ball.

Bizarre scenes!

ROBERTSON 2-2 WILLIAMS

All square heading into the mid-session interval! Robertson mops up, but can’t quite clinch the clearance as he fails on the black. It matters little, the match is tied and is very much anyone’s at this point.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (43-25)

Smart snooker from Robertson. He adds another point to the scoreboard and then produces a snooker that leaves Williams stranded up in baulk with just one red to try and hit. He fails on his first effort but makes firm contact on the second. It leaves the red on to the bottom right for Robertson, who will surely level the match from here…

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (38-25)

This frame is getting very messy! Williams notches 12 but then leaves the cue ball on the very edge of the bottom right pocket. He’s pretty much snookered himself from playing the final two reds close to the bottom cushion.

He fouls on the first attempt at a slow serve but makes it count on the second. However, he has now handed the initiative back to Robertson.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (34-13)

The answer to the previous comment is ‘no’.

It’s just the one for Robertson before he makes a hash of one of his ensuing safety efforts and leaves a red dangling close to the bottom left pocket.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (33-13)

Smart play from Williams. Again he tucks away a red with a handy pot but can’t develop it from there. Instead, he opts for a snooker, playing the cue ball behind the black near the bottom cushion. It lures an error out of Robertson that allows Williams to chalk up another six before what may well be a significant miss on a red to the bottom right.

Now, can Robertson finally put this frame to bed?

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (33-2)

Almost a disaster for Robertson! He adds another stunner of a pot to his showreel with a long red to the yellow pocket, but then fails with the rest with a red that ricochets against the jaws of the bottom right pocket but refuses to go down.

Williams can’t take advantage and immediately fouls as a previously high-class standard suddenly plummets momentarily into an error-strewn affair.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (16-2)

Williams chalks up a red and then clips a long one to the bottom right. There’s the chance to develop a significant break but he blows a green to the middle left to leave plenty on offer for his opponent.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS (16-0)

Williams complicates matters in his own head trying to play a safety from baulk. He twice fails to connect with a ball despite a clear sight of several reds. Eventually he does connect but it opens the door for Robertson, who slams a super red up to the green pocket before no doubt feeling relief to see an edgy pink just about drop to the bottom left. There’s little on offer from there and the Aussie retreats to baulk after a break of eight.

ROBERTSON 1-2 WILLIAMS

That is majestic! Williams remains ice-cool as he picks Robertson’s pocket with a blistering 55 clearance.

The Welshman's positional play was brilliant throughout there and his cut on the final red tight to the baulk cushion proved key to him cleaning up.

ROBERTSON 1-1 WILLIAMS (49-0)

Robertson thunders a stunning long red to the yellow pocket to take charge once more.

The Aussie cannons in to the pack with a clinical blue to the middle right but then inexplicably misses a black to the bottom left corner with the frame almost in the bag. Chance for Williams!

ROBERTSON 1-1 WILLIAMS (21-0)

Ouch. Robertson seems to be in the groove and doesn’t look like missing – until he does! The Melbourne Machine produces a super recovery shot to sink the yellow to the yellow pocket but then misses the same ball to the middle right trying to engineer a path back down the table.

ROBERTSON 1-1 WILLIAMS

Williams is unfortunate not to seize the initiative with a couple of long reds and eventually a double kiss off an attempt up the right cushion allows Robertson in.

The Aussie is faced with an important green to the middle left which he executes with aplomb. From there, he doesn’t look back with some confident potting seeing him level with a splendid 105 clearance.

One apiece and a century apiece! We’ve had a cracking start to this one!

ROBERTSON 0-1 WILLIAMS (4-19)

Once again Williams is first to show, working his way to a break of 19 with some tidy play with the rest. He despatches a fine red to the bottom right and looks like continuing his momentum, but it all halts abruptly when the cue ball spins in-off into the middle pocket.

ROBERTSON 0-1 WILLIAMS

Williams is first to get in with a red to the bottom left but his break is in jeopardy on 26 when he is faced with a tough red to the same pocket. It’s miss-able and there’s no guarantee of maintaining position. After a couple of frowns he takes it on and buries the red before landing perfectly on the blue. It paves the way for a frame-winning knock. A long red to the bottom right leaves Robertson needing snookers, but the Aussie doesn’t get a chance to rise from his seat. Williams showboats his way to a century, doubling a beauty before rifling a tricky red up the left cushion to the yellow pocket. The volume of the applause rises as the Welsh Potting Machine lives up to his name with a brilliant 133 clearance.

ROBERTSON 0-0 WILLIAMS (4-0)

A spell of excellent safety opens the proceedings. Williams is first to blink with a slow-paced attempt to touch a stray red at the foot of the pack coming up too short. He quickly adjusts on the second attempt and it remains up in the air who will get in first here.

H2H

This will be the 29th meeting between Williams and Robertson with the Aussie holding the upper hand. Indeed, the Thunder from Down Under has prevailed on 19 occasions.

GOOD MORNING!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the first match of Friday's hotly-anticipated action at the 2022 Hong Kong Masters.

It’s a tournament that sees the top six-ranked players in the world join two home-grown players in an eight-person tussle for glory.

First up, it’s Neil Robertson against Mark Williams as the two former world champions tussle for a spot in the semi-finals.

Context

The Hong Kong Masters will return for the first time in five years this month, with Ronnie O’Sullivan preparing to face local icon and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee in his opening match.

The tournament, which hasn’t been staged since 2017, will be held at the Hong Kong Coliseum venue over four days, beginning on Thursday, October 6, with eight players competing for the £100,000 first prize.

The non-ranking event is organised by Hong Kong Billiard Sports Control Council and is set to be the first major sports event staged by the Asian city since the pandemic in 2020.

Should O’Sullivan advance, he will meet Masters holder Neil Robertson – who he lost to in the 2017 final - or UK champion Zhao Xintong in the last four on Saturday, October 8.

Four-time world champion Mark Selby meets former Scottish Open winner Marco Fu in the tournament opener on Thursday, October 6.

The remaining quarter-final is contested between 2019 world finalists Judd Trump and John Higgins.

- - -

