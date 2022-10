Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan and Marco Fu get huge reception from record-breaking crowd at Hong Kong Masters

Some 9,000 spectators were expected to attend the Hong Kong Masters final between Ronnie O’Sullivan and Marco Fu – a record for a snooker match. And those inside the Hong Kong Coliseum gave the players a huge ovation as they arrived in the cauldron ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

00:01:16, 2 hours ago