The snooker season is about to get very busy with the first of the Home Nations tournaments, the Northern Ireland Open, starting on Sunday.
Following his triumph at the Hong Kong Masters, Ronnie O’Sullivan will look to extend his lead at the top of the snooker rankings by going deep into the tournament in Belfast.
Ad
Mark Allen is the defending champion after he beat John Higgins in one of the matches of the season in a deciding frame.
Hong Kong Masters
Opinion: Why Hong Kong Masters was special showcase for snooker's brightest stars
Neil Robertson makes his ranking event return after missing the Championship League, European Masters and British Open.
He played in the World Mixed Doubles, winning the title with Mink Nutcharut, and was beaten in a high-quality semi-final against O’Sullivan in Hong Kong.
When is the Northern Ireland Open 2022? And where?
The Northern Ireland Open will be held at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast from October 16 to October 23.
The trophy is named the Alex Higgins Trophy, in honour of the popular two-time world champion.
How to watch the Northern Ireland Open 2022
In the UK and across Europe, the Northern Ireland Open will be showed live and exclusive on Eurosport, Eurosport’s digital platforms and discovery+.
You can watch every shot ad-free on discovery+.
Jimmy White, Alan McManus and Neal Foulds are among the pundits who will provide analysis before, during and after the afternoon and evening sessions.
Daily reports and news will be published online on Eurosport.co.uk.
Who is playing?
All of the sport’s top players will be competing in Belfast, with the top 16 in the world, plus wildcard matches involving local players having their qualifying matches held over, to be played on the opening two days.
Stephen Hendry withdrew from the tournament and has been replaced by Zhao Jianbo.
Zhao Xintong, Judd Trump, Mark Selby, Mark Williams, Selby, Allen and O’Sullivan are among the big names who are in action on the first day of the tournament.
O’Sullivan plays Lukas Kleckers at 19:00 on Sunday and will be followed by Allen v Chang Bingyu, whilst Trump, Selby and Robertson feature in the best of the afternoon’s action.
- ‘The same rank as Federer, Messi, Woods and Woods’ – Fu compares O’Sullivan GOATS
- Opinion: Why Hong Masters was special for snooker’s brightest stars
What is the format for the Northern Ireland Open 2022?
As is the case for all of the Home Nations events, the matches will be best of seven frames up to and including the fourth round.
The quarter-finals will be best of nine frames, the semi-finals best of 11 frames and the final will be best of 17.
What is the Northern Ireland 2022 schedule? (UK time)
Sunday October 16 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00 – Held-over qualifying matches
Monday October 17 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00 – Held over qualifying matches and Round 2
Tuesday October 18 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00 – Round 2
Wednesday October 19 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00 – Round 2 and 3
Thursday October 20 – Three sessions at 10:00, 13:00 and 19:00 – Round 3 and 4
Friday October 21 – Two sessions at 12:00 and 19:00 – Two quarter-finals in the afternoon and two in the evening
Saturday October 22 – Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi-final 2 at 19:00
Sunday October 23 - Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00
Northern Ireland Open draw in full
Held-over matches
Mark Allen v Chang Bingyu
Ricky Walden v v Xiao Guodong
Kyren Wilson v Ken Doherty
Mark Williams v Peter Lines
Neil Robertson v Fraser Patrick
Jack Lisowski v Li Hang
Barry Hawkins v Anthony Hamilton
Mark Selby v Reanne Evans
Judd Trump v Rod Lawler
Stuart Bingham v Allan Taylor
Zhou Yuelong v Joel Connolly or Robbie McGuigan
Shaun Murphy v Xu Si
John Higgins v Fergal O'Brien
Zhao Xintong v Lyu Haotian
Luca Brecel v Joe O'Connor
Yan Bingtao v Liang Wenbo
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Lukas Kleckers
Round two:
Allen/Bingyu v Chen Zifan
Andy Lee v Dylan Emery
Walden/Guodong v Mink Nutcharut
Hossein Vafaei v Craig Steadman
Zak Surety v Stephen Maguire
Sean O'Sullivan v Wilson/Doherty
Andy Hicks v Jimmy Robertson
Alexander Ursenbacher v Williams/Lines
Robertson/Patrick v Fan Zhengyi
Ben Woollaston v John J Astley
Liswoski/Hang v Si Jiahui
Jordan Brown v Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Michael White v Ding Junhui
Louis Heathcote v Hawkins/Hamilton
Hammad Miah v Lu Ning
Sam Craigie v Winner of Selby/Evans
Trump/Lawler v Aaron Hill
Tom Ford v Scott Donaldson
Bingham/Taylor v David Lilley
David Gilbert v Noppon Saengkham
Dominic Dale v Yuelong/Connolly/McGuigan
Jamie Clarke v Murphy/Xi
Gerard Greene v Robert Milkins
Jackson Page v Higgins/O’Brien
Zhao/Lyu v Mark King
Joe Perry v Daniel Wells
Brecel/O’Connor v Jimmy White
Matthew Selt v Pang Junxu
Julien Leclercq v Anthony McGill
Elliot Slessor v Yan/Liang
Tian Pengfei v Martin Gould
David Grace v O’Sullivan/Kleckers
Hong Kong Masters
O'Sullivan compares 'incredible' Hong Kong crowd to ATP Finals tennis
Hong Kong Masters
‘What can you do?’ – O’Sullivan sees off Fu fightback with masterful total clearance
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad