Mark Williams admits his frantic last-minute scramble to compete at the elite eight-player Hong Kong Masters event on Friday was doomed to failure.

Despite opening with a 133 break against Masters champion Robertson at the 12,500-capacity Hong Kong Coliseum, Williams came up short as the Australian icon showed his class to emerge a 5-3 winner from a taut quarter-final encounter

Robertson contributed 105 and 140 to secure a possible semi-final with world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan on Saturday as Williams rolled in 55 and 80 before an energised crowd.

"I knew I couldn't win today," said world No. 8 Williams, who collected £22,500 for making the starting grid at the invitational tournament.

"Anybody who follows me on Twitter knew I couldn't win today.

"All I came for was the £22,500. I'm going to be honest. I knew I couldn't win.

"I'm knackered. I've had about two hours' sleep in two days. I didn't arrive in my hotel room until about quarter to 11 and I was picked up at quarter to 12 to come down here to play my match.

"I knew I wasn't going to win, but I tried my best and somehow I got three frames off him."

Former world champions Judd Trump and John Higgins saw their match moved from Friday afternoon to Thursday night in Hong Kong to enable Williams to touch down in time for his meeting with Robertson.

He only arrived hours before the encounter with preparations limited to watching movies on his flight from the UK.

The Welshman said he didn't know if he would be allowed to compete after a Covid-19 test proved "inconclusive" at Heathrow Airport in London.

"I had a Covid test before I came over. That was negative," Williams told reporters.

"I had one at Heathrow which came back inconclusive so on the way over I didn't know if I was going to go straight into quarantine.

"Then I had a PCR test at the airport..that was clear before waiting an hour until my cue came out. It was just one of those things.

"It was strange, but if it wasn't for that prize money, I wouldn't have come."

Williams will return to the UK to prepare for his opening match at the Northern Ireland Open against Peter Lines in Belfast on Sunday 16 October live on Eurosport.

"I kept missing easy balls," said the 24-time ranking event winner. "I missed four sitters I think, but I made a couple of breaks as well which I wasn't expecting.

"It is just nice to play in this arena. I might not play here again. I don't know.

"It is some arena. It is absolutely massive and I'm glad I've done it at least once."

