Mark Williams has said his aim is to still be in snooker’s top 16 when he is 50.

The Welshman, who won his third world title in 2018, has found enjoyment for the game again and is looking to take a positive, confident outlook into the new season.

The 46-year-old has said he will not be spending as much time on the practice table, and admitted that may impact on his form, but he is looking to thrill the watching public with his style of play.

“I played a fast as I can last season and loved every minute of it,” Williams told World Snooker. “I lost a lot of matches I should have won, but also played some good stuff. I looked dangerous for the first time in a while. Maybe that’s because I got on with it. Obviously I want to win, but if I don’t, no problem.

I won’t practice much this season, maybe a couple of hours every day or every other day. That might affect my form, but I have accepted that. It’s enough to keep me in half decent condition."

Williams enters the new season at 11 in the world rankings. It is a position he is keen to cement, and has a desire to still be among the game’s elite in four years’ time.

“My only target now is to see how long I can stay on the tour for,” he said. “I would like to see where I am when I’m 50 – whether I’m still in the top 16.

"I want to see how long I can stay on the tour on merit.”

