Ronnie O’Sullivan is happy with the balance in his life heading into the 2021/22 season.

O’Sullivan made a winning start to the campaign by topping his opening group in the Championship League, but he withdrew from the event ahead of his second pool stage.

The six-time world champion also pulled out of the British Open, which returns to the schedule for the first time since 2004 this month, but he has been busy on the table with a series of exhibitions.

Championship League 'I wanted to win it for my nan' – Bingham reveals personal anguish 31/07/2021 AT 09:33

O’Sullivan was in action in Melton on Saturday, and confirmed he is happy with how things are progressing.

“During the past few years I’ve been playing more exhibitions as well as the tour,” O’Sullivan told the Melton Times . “I’m happy with how things are at the moment. It’s good to have a balance.”

O’Sullivan is currently slated to return to tour action at the Northern Ireland Open, which gets underway on October 10.

During his exhibition in Melton, money was raised for mental heath charity MIND.

Mental health in sport is in focus at present, following Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from two Grand Slams and Simone Biles’ battle with the twisties - where gymnasts lose all perspective of where they are in the air - at the Olympics.

O’Sullivan feels it is positive that sports people are able to raise any concerns they have.

“It’s good that people are talking more about these issues and considering people’s well-being,” O’Sullivan said. “Sports people struggling with mental health problems shouldn’t be penalised.”

European Masters Selby set to defend European Masters in Germany 30/07/2021 AT 11:53