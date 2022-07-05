Ad

The world No.1 enjoyed breaks of 67, 65 and 65 in a 3-0 win against world No. 99 Farkh Ajaib at the Morningside Arena before making 68 in a 3-1 victory over fellow Essex man Alfie Burden, who responded with a fine 79 in the third frame.

O'Sullivan needed a draw against Alexander Ursenbacher in the final Group 1 match, but a 3-1 win saw him reach the last 32 on maximum points courtesy of 56, 58 and a closing 121, the 1,170th century of his 30-year career.

Ursenbacher rolled in 105 of his own in the second frame in finishing second in the section, but O'Sullivan progresses to the last-32 second group stage starting on Monday 25 July.

“I just enjoyed playing, it felt good to be out there hitting balls again I suppose," said the 39-time ranking event winner.

Even if I play rubbish, it doesn’t bother me, I can quickly get over it and move on to the things I enjoy.

O'Sullivan admits he had mixed emotions after claiming his seventh world title, 21 years after his first trophy success in Sheffield.

“I felt like my game was ok heading into Sheffield, it was enough to get the job done," he said. "The reaction was great, but also wasn’t great as I enjoy going under the radar these days.”

