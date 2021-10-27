Jimmy White’s bid to qualify for the European Masters ended in a 5-2 defeat to Zhou Yuelong.

White suffered an agonising loss to Ryan Day in German Masters qualifying earlier in the month, and he came out second best once again.

Zhou is a gifted player and despite the occasional lapse, he had too much quality for White who once again paid for missing easy balls.

The 23-year-old from China took a scrappy opening frame and secured the second with a break of 66 to pile pressure on the veteran.

White looked good in the third, only to miss a yellow off its spot when on a break of 37. He got a second bite and after laying a couple of fiendish snookers, White knocked in the brown to get on the board.

Zhou went into the interval with a two-frame advantage after knocking in a break of 83 in the fourth, before taking the fifth.

But White gained a foothold when taking the sixth frame thanks to some clever safety play.

White had a chance in the seventh with the balls well spread, but ran out of position and failed to make a difficult blue into the right middle.

Zhou stepped in and a break of 60 was enough to book his passage to the event proper.

Jack Lisowski stamped his ticket to the Stadthalle Furth with a 5-2 win over Simon Lichtenberg.

