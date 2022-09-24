Judd Trump and Ng On-Yee recorded a 3-1 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan and Reanne Evans, while Mark Selby and Rebecca Kenna defeated Neil Robertson and Mink Nutcharut.

On-Yee’s immaculate potting in the third frame proved to be decisive and was a hammer blow to O’Sullivan and Evans, who will wonder how that got away from them.

Ad

It had been 31 years since the last edition of this particular competition took place, as Steve Davis and Allison Frisher triumphed over Stacey Hillyard and Stephen Hendry 5-4, with this being hailed as a landmark moment in the sport.

Snooker O’Sullivan and Evans score first Mixed Doubles victory with win over Robertson and Mink 34 MINUTES AGO

This was O'Sullivan's first match since July, as he linked up with 12-time world champion Reanne Evans for a tantalising match-up against Triple Crown winner Judd Trump and former women's world number one Ng On Yee.

Trump and Ng On Yee began in fine fettle and won the first frame, as the former eyed up a long red to the bottom right, calmly stroking it in to land on the black. The frame ball red followed, and Judd was able to take the frame with a break of 41 to move 1-0 up.

O'Sullivan and Evans were struggling to get going, and despite the former gliding in a red over the bottom right to drop on the blue, he missed a big chance on 13 after missing a cut on pink to the right middle.

Trump stole the show with a break of 75 which ultimately secured the second frame. Evans was able to send the yellow in-off and leave a red to the left middle, before Trump entered the fray. He stormed towards a half century before the red ball dropped into the right middle, then turning his attention to the pink and it was a case of job done.

The third frame was a much closer affair, with O’Sullivan and Evans surely wondering how it got away from them.

With a lead of 60-31, both Trump and O'Sullivan missed golden opportunities to win it. On-Yee was able to get the elusive red ball before turning her attention to the blue. After potting that, she went for the yellow, green and brown, a long pink, before sealing the frame by potting the black to the right middle.

A break of 62 in the fourth and final frame of this round-robin from Evans was able to close the deficit to 3-1 and gain their first point.

In the following game, Selby and Kenna secured a 3-1 victory over Robertson and Nutcharut in their match-up.

A 134 break from Selby kicked things off in the first frame as the duo went clear.

Sucessive breaks of 64 left the Robertson and Nutcharut 2-1 up before a scrappy final frame was won 57-46.

Snooker World Mixed doubles LIVE - O'Sullivan and Evans win, Trump/On Yee face Selby/Kenna 12 HOURS AGO