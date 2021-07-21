Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry are among a clutch of star names who have confirmed their entries for the British Open next month.

The snooker season kicked off this week with the first stage of the Championship League at the Mornington Arena.

It is an event to blow away the cobwebs, before the season steps up a notch with the British Open at the same venue in Leicester - kicking off on August 16.

A total of 128 players will be battling for the £100,000 first prize - and there’s no shortage of talent.

World number one Trump spearheads the field, but six-time world champion O’Sullivan and returning star Hendry are other big names to keep an eye out for.

Current world champion Mark Selby will be in the field, as will the player he toppled in final at the Crucible - Shaun Murphy.

John Higgins will travel down from his Scottish home for the event, while women’s superstar Reanne Evans - who has been handed a two-year Tour card - will be in the field.

When the action gets underway on August 16, it will be a momentous occasion as it will signal the return of the British Open for the first time since 2004.

It will be the return of the tournament for the first time in 17 years, but there will be previous winners in the field.

The first of Hendry’s four wins in the event came in 1988, while O’Sullivan, Higgins and Mark Williams are past winners.

World Snooker have been praised for their innovative approach during the pandemic, and they have spiced things up for the British Open as it will be a random draw throughout.

Hold on to your seats for the prospect of Trump facing O’Sullivan in round one.

