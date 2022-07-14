The season's first ranking event is reaching the conclusion of its first group stage at the Morningside Arena in Leicester.

World champion and world No. 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan, British Open holder Mark Williams and UK winner Zhao Xintong all impressed to win their groups in advancing to the last 32.

Lu Ning, Aaron Hill and Stephen Maguire. Williams – who compiled a 140 break in the first round – gets the second group stage underway on Monday 25 July. He is in Group E that also containsand

Yuan Sijun and could come across Ali Carter if his Essex rival wins Group 17 on Thursday with Ryan Day a potential opponent if the Welshman tops Group 25. O'Sullivan returns to action in Group A on Wednesday 27 July. He will faceand could come acrossif his Essex rival wins Group 17 on Thursday with

Judd Trump begins his 2022/23 season in Group 2 on Tuesday 19 July in a group made up Jamie Clarke, Sean O'Sullivan and Yisong Peng.

Trump could meet Luca Brecel in the last 32 if he wins his section with Daniel Wells and Chris Wakelin also in Group B on Thursday July 28.

The eight group winners from the second stage will make up the final two groups on Friday July 29 with the final being played out between the last two group winners competing for the title.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)

Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)

Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)

Group 3: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Group 23: Elliot Slessor (Eng)

Group 5: Mark Williams (Wal)

Group 28: Gary Wilson (Eng)

Group 22: Jimmy Robertson (Eng)

Group 21: Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Group 20: Chang Bingyu (Chn)

Group 18: Daniel Wells (Wal)

