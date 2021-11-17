Mark Allen would be a 'huge loss' to snooker if he is forced to quit the sport, says fellow Antrim star Jordan Brown.

Allen recently revealed that he may be forced to depart the scene despite triumphing at the Northern Ireland Open in October.

The 35-year-old declared himself bankrupt in May and was unsure whether he would see any of the £70,000 Northern Ireland Open prize money.

Without offering specifics, he admitted his future in the game "is out of (his) hands”, but fellow potter Brown believes that would mark a tremendous loss for the sport should he leave.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t have to quit because he’d be a huge loss to the game,” Brown told The Sportsman.

"Things are obviously bad if he’s thinking about that. It’s out of his control.

“Snooker needs someone like Mark because he brings a lot to the game. Personality wise and his style of play, he’s one of the best players on the tour. Let’s hope he comes out on the other side of this and it doesn’t get that bad.

I wish Mark well, I’m a very close friend of his, I practise with him a lot and I’m always there for him if he needs me. Hopefully he can come out the other side of it. There are obviously a lot of things going on.

"It’s important that he gets to the bottom of it and comes out on the other side. Hopefully we’ll see him back very soon doing what he does best, and that’s being at the top of the game, winning tournaments.”

For now, Allen has confirmed that he will continue playing 'the only thing I am good at', explaining that the situation 'will take care of itself over the next few months”.

