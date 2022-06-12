Dechawat Poomjaeng booked his return to the main professional World Snooker Tour with a 4-1 win over Narongdat Takantong in the final round of event two at Asia qualifying in Bangkok.

43-year-old Poomjaeng – nicknamed 'Mr Poombastic' for his entertaining style of play – lost to Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon in the final of event one last week, but atoned by winning the final four frames against Takantong with closing breaks of 61 and 78 having lost the opener on Saturday.

He was ranked as high as 37 in the world in 2015 after completing a 10-9 win against former UK champion Stephen Maguire in the first round of the World Championship in Sheffield two years earlier and made a 147 break in 2014 German Masters qualifying.

His loss of form saw him drop off the tour in 2017 after failing to progress beyond the last 64 of any ranking event, but has claimed one of the four two-year cards available in Asia qualifying.

India's Himanshu Jain edged out Kritsanut Lertsattaythorn 4-3 to secure the other tour card from event two in the Thai capital.

Asia qualifying winners

Muhammad Asif (Pakistan)

Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon (Thailand)

Himanshu Jain (India)

Dechawat Poomjaeng (Thailand)

