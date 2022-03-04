Neil Robertson and Mark Selby have withdrawn from next week’s Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Snooker will break new ground when the tour heads to the sunny climes of Antalya for the first time, after the event was cancelled last year on account of coronavirus restrictions.

Ad

A £500,000 prize fund is up for grabs, but world No. 1 Selby and three-time winner in the 2021/22 campaign Robertson will not be in the field.

Welsh Open 'Hit by a truck' - Robertson admits struggles playing after death of Shane Warne YESTERDAY AT 19:16

Robertson, speaking to World Snooker, said : “I want to apologise to all fans in Turkey and I hope I will be able to play in this event next year. I wish the tournament every success.”

Selby added: “It’s fantastic for snooker that we are going to a new territory and just unfortunate that this has come at the wrong time for me due to the challenges I am currently facing. I wish every success to the event and our partners in Turkey.”

Selby, who has admitted to an ongoing battle with his mental health, was due to face Wu Yize who will now take on Haydon Pinhey on Monday.

Robertson had been slated to face Iulian Boiko, but his place in the draw will be taken by Simon Blackwell.

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Welsh Open Trump battles to win over Robertson to book semi-final spot YESTERDAY AT 18:46