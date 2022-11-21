Roy Keane was quite the formidable character on the football pitch, but his presence also proved unnerving at the Crucible, according to snooker star Neil Robertson.

Keane, who is now a pundit for Sky Sports and is working with ITV at the Qatar World Cup, is known as one of the Premier League’s most ruthless midfielders during his days playing for Manchester United.

The Old Trafford legend won 13 major honours with United and had a reputation for being a fearless leader.

And his sheer presence in the audience at the iconic Sheffield theatre was a distraction for Australian star Robertson, who is a Chelsea supporter.

He made the revelation on Stephen Hendry’s new YouTube channel after the seven-time world champion Hendry said he was stunned to see rock band Suede in attendance for one of his matches.

"In the front row of the press box, Suede, the pop group came into watch that match. I was a massive fan and I was like 'Suede!'" Hendry said.

2010 world champion Robertson replied: "That happened to me when I was playing (Marco) Fu one year and Roy Keane was there.

"I'm thinking 'oh my god, I can't miss in the balls here or he's going to think I'm terrible! It was actually quite off-putting."

Robertson was likely referencing his match against Hong Kong star Fu in 2017 when the ‘Thunder from Down Under’ was defeated 13-11 in the last 16.

