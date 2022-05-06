Neil Robertson has been named the World Snooker Tour’s Player of the Year, recognising an emphatic season which saw him win four tournaments.

The Australian enjoyed success at the English Open, the Masters, Players Championship and the Tour Championship, and will now have an extra piece of silverware to add to his collection.

Despite enjoying the most prolific season of his career, Robertson was left disappointed after a second round exit at the World Championship against Jack Lisowski. However, his incredible 147 against Lisowski saw him also pick up Magic Moment of the Year, after becoming only the eighth player to make a maximum at the Crucible.

The winner of that tournament - Ronnie O’Sullivan - took the Snooker Journalists’ Player of the Year award, while The Rocket’s display in the showpiece event against Judd Trump won Performance of the Year.

China’s Zhao Xintong won the Fans’ Player of the Year trophy following a season which saw him climb to number six in the world and win the UK Championship and German Masters.

There was also success for his compatriot Wu Yize, with the 18-year-old winning Rookie of the Year after reaching the last 32 of ranking events on three occasions.

Reanne Evans and Alison Fisher have been entered into the Snooker Hall of Fame, in recognition of their impact on the sport.

Evans is the most successful player of the women’s tour, having won the World Championship a record 12 times, while Fisher was a seven-time world champion in the 1980s and 1990s.

The WST say they have been added to the list because of their “outstanding contributions to the growth of snooker.”

