Jimmy White produced a vintage finish as a closing break of 132 saw him complete a 4-3 win over world No. 68 Yuan Sijun to qualify for the Northern Ireland Open.

The former Masters and UK champion led 3-1 boosted by an opening knock of 75 in the first frame, but Yuan fought back to level at 3-3 with an 83 break in the fifth frame forcing the deciding frame in Wigan.

White's response was glorious as a total clearance secured his spot in the last 64 at the Belfast Waterfront Hall in October (16-23 October).

The Eurosport pundit – who had been a professional for 20 years when Yuan was born in 2000 – has attributed his hot run of form to son Tommy helping him focus on longer practice sessions.

“So instead of just an hour and a half on the practice table, he is making me do my four hours. He has had a year off work and has decided to come with me on the tour until the World Championship next April.

“We go walking on the Epsom Downs at home, it helps me get up and do that with him. But it’s mainly to do proper practice.

“I played well to go 3-1 up today, then I didn’t really get a shot until 3-3. So to make that big century to win the match, I was absolutely delighted," added the three-time World Seniors champion.

"When you are not getting any victories it becomes much harder to get over the line so hopefully I can move forward from there. It is all about confidence this game, and if you start to win it helps take the pressure off.”

Jimmy White qualifies for NI Open in style with dazzling century in deciding frame

White will be in Belfast as an analyst for Eurosport, but admits the desire to perform as a player still inspires him to produce the goods.

“I have been going to the Waterfront since I was 17 or 18, playing the great, late Alex Higgins," he said on WST . "I played many exhibitions against Alex there, plus tournaments, and I would say it is one of the top five venues that we play at. There is always a great atmosphere.

“I was due to be going there anyway to work for Eurosport, so to win this match and to be involved as a player means I’ll look forward to it even more.”

In the battle of the former world finalists, Ding Junhui came from 1-0 behind to complete a 4-1 win over European Masters semi-finalist Ali Carter with breaks of 72 and 61 sealing his progress.

White surprised with standing ovation in Crucible on 60th birthday

Latest Northern Ireland qualifying results

Jimmy White 4-3 Yuan Sijun

Ding Junhui 4-1 Ali Carter

Michael White 4-2 Liam Highfield

Lu Ning 4-3 Jak Jones

Scott Donaldson 4-1 Alfie Burden

Alexander Ursenbacher 4-0 Mark Joyce

Tom Ford 4-1 Sanderson Lam

Louis Heathcote 4-2 Dean Young

