Judd Trump produced four frames of scintillating snooker to thrash Chinese starlet Gao Yang 4-0.

The defending Northern Ireland Open champion began the defence of his crown in perfect fashion with a near faultless performances as his opponent failed to pot a single ball in a chastening defeat for the teenager.

Recapturing some of his finest form on the baize, Trump capitalised on early errors to seize control of the match.

British Open 'Clearly I've been the best' - Trump slams ranking system as Selby set for number one spot 18/08/2021 AT 14:45

Having been invited into the contest after Yang missed a tough long red in the opening frame, Trump required a couple of trips to the table to eventually secure the opening frame with a break of 54.

The Englishman settled into his groove in the second, taking just six minutes to compile a delightfully efficient break of 100 before missing the final red.

Playing with confidence, Trump unconventionally dismantled the pack off his opening red in frame three and appeared all set to again register a century break after over-complicating a pink in a bid to stay in ideal position.

But Yang could not capitalise and Trump was soon back to the table to add a further 30 and secure the frame and a 3-0 lead inside half-an-hour of the match beginning.

While another missed pink ended another break of supreme control for a tally of 63 in the fourth, Yang was in no mood to prolong the encounter and was content to shake hands without striking a ball for the pocket in anger.

'It's been very lonely' - Trump on struggles without brother on tour

The 17-year-old is considered one of snooker's most promising talents with an attacking style, but this was a disappointing defeat.

Yang had also lost to Trump without securing a frame at the last 64 stage of last year's competition.

Trump will next face Yang's compatriot Lu Ning for a place in the last 16 in Belfast.

He is seeking his fourth Northern Ireland Open crown in a row.

- - -

Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport , eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

Snooker Trump, O’Sullivan and Hendry commit to British Open 21/07/2021 AT 14:39