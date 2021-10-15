In the latest edition of Shots Recreated from the Eurosport snooker team, watch legend Jimmy White emulate Judd Trump's outrageous wonder shot in Belfast.

The fans at the Northern Ireland Open could not believe their eyes when the three-time champion nailed a crazy exhibition shot during his first-round match against Andrew Pagett.

The Bristolian already had 91 to his name in the second frame of the match when he decided to try something a bit - actually, very - special on the pink.

In potting the penultimate ball of the frame, he managed to get the cue ball off seven - yes, SEVEN - cushions on its way round the table before finally resting perfectly in behind the black.

It was a truly staggering shot from Trump - but nothing that The Whirlwind couldn't match.

In front of a very impressed crowd at Eurosport's studio table on Friday, White unleashed an equally special ripper to show that he could match Trump's brilliant trick shot.

"Jimmy's got it! He's only got it! He's got it!" exclaimed fellow Eurosport expert Alan McManus, who certainly appreciated the effort from the side of the table.

Truly, showboating of the finest order.

‘He can play shots that others can’t!’ – Trump draws gasps for seven-cushion positional shot

It was so good it even prompted Trump to launch his own social media competition...

