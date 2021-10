Snooker

'I'd like to put the record straight' - Neil Robertson keen to show top form at Northern Ireland Open

'I'd like to put the record straight' - Neil Robertson is very keen to show his very top form at the 2021 Northern Ireland Open in Belfast. Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:35, an hour ago