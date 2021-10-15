The Scot’s form had been up and down during the week, with some impressive play during his victory over Mark Williams in the previous round.

Higgins drops fluke-of-the-tournament contender against Gilbert

Higgins was able to get over the line despite being a step short of his best, but was not pleased with his performance.

“It was embarrassing there,” Higgins said on Eurosport. “It was tough, tough.

I was missing shots with feet to spare. My action was all over the place, and I think I brought Dave down. It was tough at the end there.

Higgins said his tip did not play well, and felt that was a contributing factor.

“The tip was brick hard,” Higgins said. “I was cueing across everything. I don’t know how it has got so hard in a day. It is a brick.

“I will maybe have to shape it for tomorrow. I would not like to put a new one on for tomorrow."

Higgins felt the cloth played heavy, and has called for the tables to be re-covered midway through events - as opposed to only for the semi-finals and final.

“There have been so many matches played, and to recover for the semi-finals and the final,” he said. “They should maybe do a re-cover during the tournament as it was tough out there.”

