Judd Trump has often spoken about the need to entertain in order to bring new fans to snooker.

Winning is important, but winning in style is the former world number one’s mantra.

He is in Belfast to defend his Northern Ireland Open crown, and he wowed the fans with a jaw-dropping positional shot in the second frame of his match with Andrew Pagett.

Northern Ireland Open Trump shakes off slow start to kick off defence of title with win over Pagett 35 MINUTES AGO

With the frame in safe keeping, Trump dropped on the pink into the right middle. He could have rolled the ball in and dropped on the black.

Instead, he went full tilt, taking the cue ball round the table to drop perfectly on the black.

“How about this for a shot,” said Neal Foulds on Eurosport commentary. “What a positional shot this is.

The frame is over, but what a shot. I’m not sure how many cushions he hit there. I’ll have to have a think about that for a while.

For the record, it was seven cushions.

“The crowd enjoyed that one,” added Foulds’ co-commentator Phil Studd. “That’s why he’s box office. Judd Trump plays shots others cannot.

"Some exhibition magic from the world number two.”

---

You can watch the Northern Ireland Open live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Northern Ireland Open ‘He can play shots that others can’t!’ – Trump draws gasps for seven-cushion positional shot AN HOUR AGO