'You can't criticise the best in the world' - Trump responds to Virgo comments

Judd Trump has responded to snooker legend John Virgo's comments about him being 'disappointing' last year and said, 'you can't criticise the best in the world'.

Virgo said of Trump: "He’s won one [World Championship], he’s won a UK and won a Masters but he’s got to start building on that because he was disappointing, for me, last season."

Speaking to Eurosport after he raced through in Belfast, the Bristolian expressed his feelings about the comments from the 75 year old and was clearly less than impressed.

"To be honest, I just ignored it when it came out," Trump said with a laugh in the Eurosport studio.

"But obviously when you get asked questions, I've just learned to be honest. If someone criticises me for winning five events, six events, winning the Masters, the World [Championship] within three years... I don't think that says anything about me, it probably says something about himself.

You can criticise anyone, but you can't criticise the best player in the world - it's strange he picked on me, really, because I've done the best.

ORDER OF PLAY WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 13

Wed 13 10:00

Liam Highfield [42] v Ryan Day [25]

Chris Wakelin [57] v Tian Pengfei [54]

Rory McLeod [76] v Gary Wilson [31]

Wed 13 13:00

Lü Haotian [56] v Mark King [55]

Mitchell Mann [93] v Kyren Wilson [6]

John Higgins [7] v Luca Brecel [37]

Wed 13 15:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Alfie Burden [112]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Oliver Lines [67]

Mark J Williams [10] v Gould / Jak Jones

Wed 13 19:00

Jimmy Robertson [58] v James Cahill (a)

Stuart Bingham [12] v Ashley Carty [69]

R McLeod / G Wilson v Mark Selby [2]

Wed 13 20:00

Judd Trump [1] v Lu Ning [34]

Shaun Murphy [5] v C Wakelin / Tian Pengfei

David B Gilbert [18] v Louis Heathcote [101]

