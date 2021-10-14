Mark Williams had to don a slipper at the Northern Ireland Open after he claimed a dietary switch to vegetarianism saw him suffer with gout.

However, ahead of that match Williams revealed that a bout of gout had left him unable to put a shoe on his left foot. The result? The 46-year-old had to wear a slipper during his matches, alongside a more conventional smart shoe, of course...

Northern Ireland Open Higgins fights back from 3-0 down to beat Williams to quarter-final spot AN HOUR AGO

Williams, renowned for his love of fast food, said that a switch to vegetarianism may have prompted the gout.

“A couple of weeks before it happened, for no reason I stopped eating meat and went on a vegetarian diet for a couple of weeks – and then I got gout!

So sod it, I’m going to eat as much meat, chicken and bacon as I want now. I’m back on the kebabs.

“I’m feeling much better now. I can almost walk like normal. I’m on these tablets for it now.

“I have a slipper on my left foot. I cannot get a shoe on it. It’s too painful. I brought it over with me to Northern Ireland.”

Williams had led Higgins 3-0 but the ‘Wizard of Wishaw’ fought back to set up a quarter-final showdown with either Dave Gilbert or Mark Selby.

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

Northern Ireland Open Flawless clearance keeps O'Sullivan alive v Yan 3 HOURS AGO