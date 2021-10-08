When is the Northern Ireland Open?

The Northern Ireland Open runs from October 9 to 17 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

How to watch?

It is live on Eurosport every day. Coverage on the television begins at 12:45 and the earlier matches can be watched on the Euorsport App

What is the format?

All matches are played over best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to best-of-nine.

The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17-frame final on Sunday 17 October.

Who is playing?

Judd Trump has beaten Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last three finals and both are set to compete at the Waterfront Hall for the Alex Higgins trophy. Trump, O’Sullivan, the rest of the top 16 and three Northern Irish players - Christopher Clifford, Robbie McGuigan and Jordan Brown - have had their first-round matches held over and will contest those from October 09-11. The rest of the first-round matches were completed before the official start of the tournament proper. Second-round matches begin on Monday 11, with Luca Brecel and Ali Carter the pick of the bunch.

SCHEDULE

Round 1

Sat 9 Oct 19:00

Christopher Clifford (a) v Gao Yang [74]

Zhou Yuelong [16] v Jimmy Robertson [58]

Anthony McGill [15] v Lee Walker [84]

Sun 10 Oct 10:00

Stephen Maguire [8] v Steven Hallworth [68]

Stuart Bingham [12] v Ben Hancorn [82]

Yan Bingtao [14] v Hossein Vafaei [41]

Sun 10 Oct 13:00

Jack Lisowski [13] v Ashley Hugill [77]

John Higgins [7] v Joe O'Connor [61]

Mark Selby [2] v Mark Lloyd (a)

Sun 10 Oct estimated 15:00

Mark Allen [9] v Si Jiahui (a)

Robbie McGuigan (a) v Sam Craigie [49]

Neil Robertson [4] v Barry Pinches [97]

Sun 10 Oct 19:00

Judd Trump [1] v Andrew Pagett [105]

Kyren Wilson [6] v Jamie Clarke [65]

Gary Wilson [31] v Jordan Brown [36]

Sun 10 Oct - estimated 20:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] v Stuart Carrington [46]

Barry Hawkins [11] v Iulian Boiko [92]

Mark J Williams [10] v Mark Joyce [60]

Mon 11 Oct 14 13:00

Shaun Murphy [5] vBai Langning (a)

ROUND 2

Mon 11 Oct 10:00

Yuan Sijun [94] v Alfie Burden [112]

Lü Haotian [56] v Allister Carter [22]

Mitchell Mann [93] v Xiao Guodong [27]

Mon 11 Oct 13:00

Liang Wenbo [26] v Luca Brecel [37]

Mon 11 Oct - estimated 15:00

James Cahill (a) v Fergal O'Brien [73]

Mon 11 Oct 19:00

Tom Ford [21] v Ashley Carty [69]

Mon 11 Oct - estimated 20:00

Oliver Lines [67] v Ben Woollaston [43]

Tue 12 Oct 10:00

Lu Ning [34] v Jamie O'Neill [113]

David Grace [53] v David B Gilbert [18]

Tue 12 Oct 13:00

Jackson Page [95] v Noppon Saengkham [38]

Tue 12 Oct estimated 15:00

Martin O'Donnell [45] v Ricky Walden [29]

Tue 12 Oct 19:00

Simon Lichtenberg [70] v Matthew Stevens [33]

Tue 12 Oct estimated 20:00

Martin Gould [23] v Jak Jones [63]

Wed 13 Oct 10:00

Liam Highfield [42] v Ryan Day [25]

Chris Wakelin [57] v Tian Pengfei [54]

Tournament history

The tournament was established in 2016 as part of the Home Nations Series. Judd Trump has been its most successful participant.

YEAR WINNER RUNNER UP SCORE HOST CITY 2016 Mark King Barry Hawkins 9–8 Belfast 2017 Mark Williams Yan Bingtao 9–8 Belfast 2018 Judd Trump Ronnie O'Sullivan 9–7 Belfast 2019 Judd Trump Ronnie O'Sullivan 9–7 Belfast 2020 Judd Trump Ronnie O'Sullivan 9–7 Milton Keynes

Tickets

For full details on tickets for the Northern Ireland Open, check out the official World Snooker website

