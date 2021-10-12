Neil Robertson produced a statement performance as he thrashed Xu Si without conceding a frame.

The Australian has a curiously pedestrian previous record at the Northern Ireland Open but showed signs of his best form in despatching the young Chinese player 4-0.

Robertson, the 2010 world champion, survived some early inconsistency to produce his best snooker in the final frame and advance to the last 32 in Belfast.

A long, back and forth opening frame eventually fell the way of the Australian, who produced an outstanding escape having been embedded in the bottom right corner behind the black by Xu.

His trip around the houses to strike the yellow was rewarded by an error from the Chinese player, with Robertson directing the same ball from a distance for the corner pocket.

Robertson then cleared the table of its colours to take a 1-0 advantage.

The second frame was more comfortable as Robertson found his cue despite a mid-frame aberration that forced a second visit.

The Australian swiftly added a third to his tally as he took command of the baize, though he was again unable to decide it in a single string of shots.

Indeed Xu had a chance to arrest momentum after a poor safety from Robertson but collided with a red after potting another, and compounding his positional error by going in-off the yellow. Robertson duly swept up his opponent's error to extend his lead.

Xu finally had the chance to get amongst the balls in the fourth frame but twice made errors as he looked to build a break. On the second occasion an over-cut pink let Robertson back to the table with a limited deficit of 13.

From there it was reasonably simple progress for the Australian, splitting the remaining reds as he moved beyond a half-century.

From there it was an exhibition of perfect positional snooker as Robertson moved to a superb century on the blue, leaving only pink and black as the two players shook hands.

Robertson will next face England's Ricky Walden for a place in the last 16.

