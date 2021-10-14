'You’ve got no chance' – Trump on 'difficult' late night matches

Judd Trump has admitted he missed more easy balls in his match with Lu Ning at the Northern Ireland Open than he would expect from a whole season.

Trump married brilliance with profligacy as his run to the last 16 in Belfast was marred by some glaring mistakes.

The 2019 world champion, who will reclaim the world number one spot from Mark Selby regardless of results in Belfast, said the late scheduling had impacted him.

“For me it’s just so difficult going on that late at night,” he told Eurosport.

“It’s so tough when you’re the second game on [in the evening session] and you don’t know what time [you will play]. You’ve got no chance, you’re just not prepared properly.

“I was just a little bit tired and I was just missing easy balls that I’d never miss. I’d never miss them in a whole season, the amount of balls I missed in that game."

Ronnie O’Sullivan has named Ayrton Senna and Muhammad Ali as the two greatest sportspeople of all time.

O’Sullivan, a contender for snooker’s GOAT status, was speaking at the Northern Ireland Open where he has made an impressive start.

The 45-year-old has dropped just two frames in wins over Stuart Carrington, Andy Hicks and Alfie Burden as he bids to snap a run of three consecutive final defeats to Judd Trump in Belfast.

When asked who the best athlete was in the history of sport in a revealing fast-paced interview with Eurosport , O’Sullivan countered: “Can I pick two?

“I’m going to go for Muhammad Ali and Ayrton Senna as my two favourite sportspeople of all time.”

