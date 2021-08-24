Ali Carter will take his place in the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast LIVE on Eurosport after beating Dylan Emery 4-1 in the qualifying round in Leicester.

The two-times world finalist Carter hit his third 147 break in a 3-1 last-16 defeat to Elliot Slessor at last week's British Open and continued his scoring form at the Morningside Arena on Tuesday after losing the opening frame to Emery's 68 break.

The Essex player recovered strongly as runs of 66 and 79 saw him ease through to the second round against an opponent who had replaced former German Masters winner Anthony Hamilton in the draw.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the televised stage at Belfast's Waterfront Hall with the Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport between Saturday 9 October until Sunday 17 October as Judd Trump defends his title.

World number 24 TomFord enjoyed a 4-3 win over ZakSurety having trailed 3-2 with former Northern Ireland Open quarter-finalist Tian Pengfei compiling knocks of 100, 66 and 57 in recovering from 3-0 behind to oust Sean Maddocks 4-3.

Northern Ireland Open qualifying results

Ali Carter 4-1 Dylan Emery

4-1 Dylan Emery Ashley Carty 4-2 Jamie Jones

4-2 Jamie Jones Tom Ford 4-3 Zak Surety

4-3 Zak Surety Tian Pengfei 4-3 Sean Maddocks

4-3 Sean Maddocks Chris Wakelin 4-3 Michael Holt

4-3 Michael Holt Allan Taylor 4-2 John Astley

4-2 John Astley Martin O'Donnell 4-2 Jamie Wilson

4-2 Jamie Wilson Fan Zhengyi 4-2 David Lilley

