David Gilbert enjoyed a 4-0 win over world number 102 Ian Burns to reach the last 64 of the Northern Ireland Open boosted by two centuries on Friday.

The former Crucible semi-finalist has made a bright start to the new season by winning his first ranking event at the Championship League and being edged out 4-3 by Gary Wilson in the quarter-finals of the British Open last week.

The world number 18 claimed a tight first frame against Burns before breaks of 52, 116 and 108 helped Gilbert progress to the last 64 of the televised stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

World number 97 Louis Heathcote closed with a 73 break in a 4-3 win over Craig Steadman, a player ranked one place lower.

Heathcote also made runs of 55 and 65 to lead 2-0 and 3-2 with his opponent rolling in 52, 78 and a 107 before Leicester's Heathcote claimed the decider to advance.

Six-times world runner-up Jimmy White toiled in a 4-0 defeat to world number 58 David Grace, who opened with a 57 and a 67 on his route to the last 64.

Liam Highfield completed a 4-1 win over women's world champion Reanne Evans with breaks of 54, 86 and 77 enough to help the former Indian Open quarter-finalist through to the tournament proper.

Matches involving the world's top 16 will be held over until the televised stage at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast with the Northern Ireland Open staged between 9-17 October LIVE on Eurosport as Judd Trump defends his title.

