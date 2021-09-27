All you need to know ahead of the 2021 Northern Ireland Open with Judd Trump having triumphed for the third year on the bounce in the last edition, having overcome Ronnie O'Sullivan.

When is the Northern Ireland Open and how to watch?

The Northern Ireland Open main draw runs from October 9 to October 17 at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast.

Context

The Northern Ireland Open is the first of the 2021/22 season’s Home Nations events and will be followed by the subsequent tournaments in England, Scotland and Wales.

Judd Trump won the tournament for a third successive year in 2020 as the Bristolian overcame Ronnie O’Sullivan 9-7 in the showpiece final.

Trump also beat The Rocket in the final in Belfast in both 2018 and 2019 and is now seeking a fourth crown on the bounce.

Prior to that, Mark Williams was the victor in 2017 and Mark King claimed a famous win back in 2016.

The tournament features 128 of the world’s top players, battling for the famous Alex Higgins Trophy and hoping to make a fast start to the Home Nations series.

'Trump was playing outrageous snooker' - Murphy on stunning win

What is the format?

All matches are played over best-of-seven frames until the quarter-finals, which increases to best-of-nine.

The semi-finals are contested over the best-of-11 frames, with the best-of-17 frames final on Sunday 17 November.

What is the prize money on offer?

Stage Prize money Winner £70,000 Runner-up £30,000 Semi-final £20,000 Quarter-final £10,000 Last 16 £7,500 Last 32 £4,000 Last 64 £3,000

Qualifying

The first set of qualifying matches took place in Leicester from August 23-27.

The second set of qualifying matches followed in Barnsley from September 17-22.

A third run of qualifying matches continued in Barnsley from September 24-29.

Schedule

The schedule and results will follow once the main draw has been made following the completion of qualifying.

Tickets

For full details on tickets for the Northern Ireland Open, check out the official World Snooker website.

