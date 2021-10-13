UK champion Neil Robertson has revealed he will no longer go it alone as he bids to end his 12-year title drought at the World Championship.

The 2010 world champion set up a last-32 meeting at the Northern Ireland Open on Thursday with three-times ranking event winner Ricky Walden courtesy of a 4-0 win over Xu Si that included a classy 102 break.

Northern Ireland Open Robertson crushes Xu, Murphy survives almighty scare 14 HOURS AGO

It is Robertson's first tournament since he lost 13-8 to Kyren Wilson in the last eight of the World Championship in April, a disappointing campaign after his victory at the Tour Championship with a 10-4 triumph over Ronnie O'Sullivan a month earlier.

The Melbourne man admits hitting form is not his main problem over 17 days at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Maintaining it is a different story.

"I was carrying my form through into the World Championship," said Robertson, whose best run at the event since winning it was a 17-15 defeat to Mark Selby in the 2014 World Championship semi-finals.

'It's been very lonely' - Trump on struggles without brother on tour

"Similar sort of pattern when I was leading 5-3 (against Kyren) in the first session, could possibly have been 6-2 up but Kyren never really went away for the whole match.

"It is very similar to the last four times I've lost in the quarter-finals when I'm playing these gritty guys who never go away.

There's a couple of changes I've been making. I get a lot of satisfaction out of winning tournaments myself, but maybe I've been too stubborn over the years because whenever I've done well I've had a couple of people there with me.

"Just to keep an eye on things and see how you are playing. That's a big change I'm making for sure to have an extra set of eyes on you so you are playing the matches the way you want to and not get dragged into playing other people's style of play.

"That's the most important thing that I think I realise. If I want to win more world titles then I can't just be there by myself.

"Kyren does it really well with his brother. So does Judd (Trump) and (Mark) Selby has his coach Chris Henry.

"It is just a tournament that is an exception to everything else. You just need a good support group around you."

- - -

Watch the 2021 Northern Ireland Open and the entire prestigious Home Nations snooker series live on Eurosport , eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

World Championship From ‘Hail Mary’ pot to audible groans – The struggles of Wilson 27/04/2021 AT 22:49