Ronnie O’Sullivan’s hoodoo at the Northern Ireland Open continued as he crashed out in the last 16 to Yan Bingtao.

The Rocket, who is yet to win the title in Belfast having finished runner-up in the last three editions to Judd Trump, bowed out to Masters champion Yan 4-3.

O’Sullivan had forced a decider with an impeccable clearance under pressure at the Waterford Hall, but cracked while playing a left-handed pink to cede advantage to his Chinese opponent in the crucial seventh frame.

Yan initially failed to capitalise but, aided by O’Sullivan repeatedly serving up more opportunities, he eventually got over the line.

The 21-year-old will play Mitchell Mann in the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan had started the match in majestic form and did not miss a pot until the final black in the third frame – where he compiled a memorable 129 break – as he moved into a 2-1 lead.

But an altercation with a spectator – who he urged to “sit down” before saying it was “too much” – hinted at a crack in his steely exterior and his form soon dipped.

Yan took full advantage, flipping the scoreboard to lead 3-2 before racing away in the sixth frame.

O’Sullivan was handed a reprieve when Yan found the jaws of the top left pocket with match ball, producing a 73 clearance in the knowledge one miss would likely send him home, but broke down in the decider just when it looked like he might snatch the unlikeliest of victories.

A nervy final frame concluded when O’Sullivan conceded, having watched Yan smartly tuck the colours safe on the cushions.

