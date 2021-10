Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan on Mark Allen: ‘He’s found that perfect thing - consistency’

Mark Allen made it to the final of his home event for the first time and he had major support at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast. He opened up an early advantage and led for sizeable portions of the contest. John Higgins came on strong to take a lead but Allen won the final frame to land the Northern Ireland Open for the first time

