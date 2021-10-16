Ronnie O’Sullivan joked that John Higgins would have given up before starting his career if he was told he had to reach 127 semi-finals as a professional.

Higgins reached that impressive total at the Northern Ireland Open after making it through to the last four, with even the 46-year-old surprised at the statistic.

“127 semi-finals? No way… Honestly?” he said during a Eurosport interview after it was highlighted by Alan McManus.

Northern Ireland Open ‘You could envy him’ - O’Sullivan on the ‘baby’ everyone should fear 2 HOURS AGO

It shows you how old I am, Alan!

And O’Sullivan, speaking ahead of Higgins’ clash with Yan Bingtao in Belfast, praised his fellow Class of ’92 member and said the data proved his longevity.

O’Sullivan backs Yan to win three world titles, admitting ‘there isn’t really much co

“That’s quite scary when you see how shocked he was”, O’Sullivan said in the Eurosport studio about Higgins’ interview.

“If at the start of his career someone said, ‘you have to make 127 semi-finals’, he would have just given up. It would be such a mountain to climb.

“You have to judge a player over his career and he’s been at it for 30 years now. It’s the longevity which is impressive. He’s got tremendous faith in his ability but you would do if you played snooker like John Higgins.

“He’s just a strong all-round player, a very good temperament, probably one of the best in the game. A fantastic player who still looks like he’s playing dream snooker at times, especially in this tournament.”

O’Sullivan tells fan to 'sit down' in Northern Ireland Open outburst

- - -

Stream the Northern Ireland Open live and on demand on discovery+, the Eurosport app and eurosport.com

Northern Ireland Open O'Sullivan identifies 'probably the greatest snooker player I've ever seen' 6 HOURS AGO